West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023
West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Brentford at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now West Ham United 2: Brentford 1 Goal Scorers: Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(5'),Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(7'),Neal Maupay-Brentford(13'),
28' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Brentford. Zanka is caught offside.
26' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.
25' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
23' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Sergio Reguilón (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Brentford).
23' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
22' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edson Álvarez.
21' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a cross.
20' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).
20' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.
19' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).
19' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.
16' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Brentford. Ivan Toney is caught offside.
13' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! West Ham United 2, Brentford 1. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.
7' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! West Ham United 2, Brentford 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.
5' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! West Ham United 1, Brentford 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emerson.
4' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
4' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.
2' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box.
West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
West Ham United Starting XI -: Alphonse Areola, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, Vladimír Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez, Tomás Soucek, Konstantinos Mavropanos. Brentford Starting XI -: Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen, Frank Onyeka, Christian Nørgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Mathias Jørgensen, Sergio Reguilón
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between West Ham United and Brentford.