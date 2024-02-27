Edit Profile
    West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 27, 2024 1:58 AM IST
    West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) West Ham United v/s Brentford match. Results of the game for now West Ham United 2: Brentford 1
    West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Brentford at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now West Ham United 2: Brentford 1 Goal Scorers: Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(5'),Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(7'),Neal Maupay-Brentford(13'),

    West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
    27 Feb, 20242-1First half
    BrentfordBrentford
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 27, 2024 1:58 AM IST

    28' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Brentford. Zanka is caught offside.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:56 AM IST

    26' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by James Ward-Prowse.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:56 AM IST

    25' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:55 AM IST

    23' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Sergio Reguilón
    Brentford

    Sergio Reguilón (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:55 AM IST

    23' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Brentford).

    Feb 27, 2024 1:55 AM IST

    23' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:52 AM IST

    22' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edson Álvarez.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:52 AM IST

    21' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a cross.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:51 AM IST

    20' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:51 AM IST

    20' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

    Feb 27, 2024 1:49 AM IST

    20' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:48 AM IST

    19' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

    Feb 27, 2024 1:48 AM IST

    19' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:47 AM IST

    17' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:46 AM IST

    16' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Brentford. Ivan Toney is caught offside.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:43 AM IST

    13' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Neal Maupay
    Keane Lewis-Potter
    Brentford

    Goal! West Ham United 2, Brentford 1. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:37 AM IST

    7' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Jarrod Bowen
    Vladimír Coufal
    West Ham United

    Goal! West Ham United 2, Brentford 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:35 AM IST

    5' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Jarrod Bowen
    Emerson
    West Ham United

    Goal! West Ham United 1, Brentford 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emerson.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:35 AM IST

    4' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:35 AM IST

    4' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:34 AM IST

    2' West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:30 AM IST

    West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 27, 2024 12:33 AM IST

    West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    West Ham United Starting XI -: Alphonse Areola, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, Vladimír Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez, Tomás Soucek, Konstantinos Mavropanos. Brentford Starting XI -: Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen, Frank Onyeka, Christian Nørgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Mathias Jørgensen, Sergio Reguilón

    Feb 27, 2024 12:32 AM IST

    West Ham United vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between West Ham United and Brentford. The match is scheduled to take place today at West Ham United home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

