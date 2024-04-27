Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
    West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, West Ham United 2-2 Liverpool EPL 2023

    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023
    West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023

    West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, West Ham United 2-2 Liverpool EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Liverpool at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now West Ham United 2: Liverpool 2 Goal Scorers: Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(43'),Andy Robertson-Liverpool(48'),Alphonse Areola-West Ham United(65'),Michail Antonio-West Ham United(77'),...Read More

    West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
    27 Apr, 20240-0
    LiverpoolLiverpool
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    West Ham United vs Liverpool Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 27, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    West Ham United vs Liverpool Match Updates:

    As of now, West Ham United are placed at 7 in the league table, while Liverpool are at 2.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    90'+6' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Liverpool 2.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    90'+6' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alexis Mac Allister.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    90'+6' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    90'+5' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Alexis Mac Allister
    Liverpool

    Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    90'+5' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).

    Apr 27, 2024 6:53 PM IST

    90'+2' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).

    Apr 27, 2024 6:51 PM IST

    90'+2' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:51 PM IST

    90'+1' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Robertson with a cross following a corner.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:51 PM IST

    90'+1' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    Jarell Quansah
    Liverpool

    Substitution, Liverpool. Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Jarell Quansah.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:51 PM IST

    90'+1' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:48 PM IST

    89' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: post

    Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Darwin Núñez following a fast break.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:48 PM IST

    89' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:48 PM IST

    88' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jarell Quansah.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:47 PM IST

    88' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:46 PM IST

    87' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Alphonse Areola (West Ham United).

    Apr 27, 2024 6:46 PM IST

    86' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:46 PM IST

    86' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Robertson with a cross.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    85' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    85' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).

    Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    West Ham United vs Liverpool Match Updates:

    West Ham United played Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas Liverpool faced Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 2-2.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:42 PM IST

    83' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United).

    Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:41 PM IST

    82' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Edson Álvarez (West Ham United).

    Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:40 PM IST

    81' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

    News sports football West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, West Ham United 2-2 Liverpool EPL 2023
