West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, West Ham United 2-2 Liverpool EPL 2023
West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, West Ham United 2-2 Liverpool EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Liverpool at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now West Ham United 2: Liverpool 2 Goal Scorers: Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(43'),Andy Robertson-Liverpool(48'),Alphonse Areola-West Ham United(65'),Michail Antonio-West Ham United(77'),...Read More
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 71 points
2. Liverpool - 71 points
3. Manchester City - 70 points
4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points
As of now, West Ham United are placed at 7 in the league table, while Liverpool are at 2.
90'+6' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Liverpool 2.
90'+6' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alexis Mac Allister.
90'+6' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
90'+5' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).
90'+2' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).
90'+2' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Robertson with a cross following a corner.
90'+1' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Jarell Quansah.
90'+1' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.
89' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: post
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Darwin Núñez following a fast break.
89' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved.
88' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jarell Quansah.
88' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Alphonse Areola (West Ham United).
86' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
86' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Robertson with a cross.
85' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.
85' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
West Ham United played Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas Liverpool faced Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 2-2.
83' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United).
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Edson Álvarez (West Ham United).
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81' West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.