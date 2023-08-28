Watch: Haaland mobbed by ex-world champion boxer after scoring Man City's opener vs Sheffield in EPL

Not his teammates but a pitch-invader was the first individual who congratulated Erling Haaland for scoring Manchester City's opening goal against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday. Manchester City's star striker Haaland was tackled by a pitch invader on matchday 3 of the English top flight. Jumping on Haaland, the Man City fan celebrated the goal with the Norwegian before being escorted by the security.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal with a Manchester City fan (AFP)

Replays even showed the fan kissing the striker on the neck following Man City's opener in their recently concluded Premier League match against hosts Sheffield. Haaland was all smiles when the famous fan joined the celebration with his Man City teammates at Bramall Lane. The video of the incident has become the talk of the town on the internet.

Haaland mobbed by ex-world champion boxer

Interestingly, the fan who mobbed Haaland at Bramall Lane is a former world champion boxer. Terry Flanagan, who remained the WBO lightweight title holder between 2015 and 2017, jumped on the back of Haaland after the Premier League holders opened the scoring in the three-goal thriller in South Yorkshire.

Flanagan has been earlier spotted wearing Man City jerseys during a promotional event. He recorded only two defeats in his boxing career. The die-hard fan of the Manchester-based club was only beaten twice in 38 fights. The former WBO lightweight champion earned 14 knockouts in his boxing career. The former boxing champion is likely to receive a hefty fine and attendance ban for invading the pitch at Sheffield United.

Haaland misses penalty for the first time

Talking about the Premier League encounter between the two teams, Haaland failed to find the back of the net through a penalty in the first half. Haaland hit the post after Man City were awarded the spot kick following a handball in the 36th minute of the game. This was Haaland's first penalty miss as the ex-Borrusia Dortmund striker had converted all of his previous eight spot kicks for Man City in the Premier League.

Man City extend winning run with Rodri's winner

However, Haaland made amends by finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute of the game. Later, Pep Guardiola-less Man City side was on the verge of settling for a draw after Jayden Bogle equalised against the run of play for the hosts. Scoring the all-important winner for the Premier League holders, Spanish superstar Rodri saved Man City with his stunning strike three minutes later as the visitors extended their winning run in the English top flight. Man City’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United is their third victory in the new season.

