Erling Haaland's million-dollar response to question about 'stepping on ring' with Kylian Mbappe: 'I just prefer...'

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are among the best strikers in world football now. Both Haaland and Mbappe are tipped to vie for the Ballon d’Or award this time. Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess is simply unquestionable and the Norwegian was recently asked if he would be able to see off competition from Mbappe in a boxing bout. Haaland was asked this question during his appearance on WWE star Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast. In reply, Haaland came up with a cheeky answer.

Erling Haaland (L) after scoring a goal for Manchester City during a 2023-24 Premier League game; Kylian Mbappe celebrates for PSG(AFP/AP)

Paul's co-host Mike Majlak asked Haaland: "Could you ever see yourself stepping into the ring and going up against like [Kylian] Mbappe or just not anybody specifically.” Haaland replied to it while laughing, “No… I’m not, I’m not really into fighting uh, to be honest. I prefer just to speak so no, not really.”

At one point during the interaction, Paul questioned Haaland about his attitude towards the opposition players while being on the pitch. “Do you ever talk s**t on the field? Have you ever tried to get in your opponent’s head or play some mind games?” the YouTuber asked.

Haaland was quick to acknowledge that trash-talking is quite common among footballers but could not recall any such incident involving himself. “I mean, there’s a bit of talking here and there. But to be honest, I don’t do that a lot. I try to focus on myself but of course, it’s a little bit of s**t talking here and there. But that’s a part of the game,” Haaland said.

Haaland, just at the age of 23, has already established himself as one of the finest goal-scorers of the modern generation. He was in sublime form last season, guiding Manchester City to a historic treble. He netted 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions during his debut season at Manchester City. Haaland also won the Premier League Golden Boot after setting a new single-season record of 36 goals. Haaland succeeded in winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

“It’s an honour to win this prestigious award. To be recognised by your competitors is a great feeling and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. It was an unforgettable season for the team and for me personally. Winning the treble was something I never imagined, so to achieve that with such a special group of players was an amazing feeling. We created some incredible memories last season, but now we want to do the same again this year. We have started the season well and we need to keep going,” Haaland was quoted as saying.

