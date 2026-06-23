Erling Haaland's shock France verdict adds spice to blockbuster Kylian Mbappe showdown in three days

A tantalising showdown awaits at Boston Stadium in Foxborough later this week. While Lionel Messi currently leads the Golden Boot race, two of his closest challengers — Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland — are set to go head-to-head when France take on Norway in a blockbuster Group I finale on June 27. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have both scored four games in this World Cup

A place in the knockout rounds will not be on the line. Both teams have already secured qualification after winning their opening two group-stage matches. The battle for top spot in the group remains, but the bigger storyline revolves around two of the world's most feared forwards and their pursuit of goals.

Both Mbappe and Haaland have scored four times in this World Cup.

Mbappe opened his campaign with a brace against Senegal before adding two more goals in France's 3-0 victory over Iraq. That match in Philadelphia was interrupted by lightning and a severe rainstorm, resulting in a delay of more than two hours. Haaland has matched the Frenchman strike for strike. The Norway forward scored twice against Iraq in the opening match and followed it up with another brace in a dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal.

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Speaking to Fox Sports after that victory, Haaland delivered a surprising assessment of the upcoming clash with France.

"I couldn't care too much about that game now. We're through. We're through," he said. "They're probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament."

The reporter appeared taken aback by the remark.

"Wow, that's quite a statement," she replied before congratulating the striker.