Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Austria keen to make history against Ukraine, says Alaba
football

Euro 2020: Austria keen to make history against Ukraine, says Alaba

Austria, who have not gone beyond the group stage since the 1982 World Cup, are third in Group C on three points, behind second-placed Ukraine on goal difference.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Austria's Aleksandar Dragovic gets a hand to stand up while warming up during a training session at the Arcul de Triumf stadium in Bucharest(AP)

Austria's Euro 2020 group game against Ukraine on Monday will feel like a final as they bid to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in 39 years, captain David Alaba said.

A draw in their final group game would be enough for Ukraine to finish second behind the Netherlands, who have already qualified, but Austria will advance if they win at Bucharest.

ALSO READ | EURO 2020 FULL COVERAGE

"We are aware that it has a feeling of a final, we want to win this match and write history, this is obvious," Alaba said.

"It won't be easy but we can see that we have great team spirit. There are so many players who play at such a top-level and have already gained experience.

"We know how strong Ukraine are, but we also know their weaknesses and we want to benefit from this."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
austria ukraine uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 david alaba
