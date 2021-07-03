Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark head-to-head battle, form guide

The world is set to find out which team will seal the third semifinals spot at Euro 2020 when Czech Republic squares off against Denmark at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Denmark thrashed Wales in their last-16 clash to register their second win of the tournament and make the quarters. On the other hand, the Czech upset the Netherlands with a 2-0 victory to move ahead.

ALSO READ| Euro 2020: 'Things we dreamed of as kids, everything we've been through'- Schmeichel says Denmark going for win v Czechs

The Czech, in 1996, finished runners-up in 1996 before reaching the semifinals in 2004 and seeing the exit door at the end of the group stage in the 2016 edition. For Denmark, it is about repeating their trophy-winning campaign of 1992. since then, they have not been to this stage since 2004. They failed to make the main draw in 2008 and 2016 while being eliminated in the group stage in 2004.

Before the game begins, let's have a look the Czech Republic vs Denmark their head-to-head battle.

1. This is the third meeting between the Czech Republic and Denmark at the European Championship- the Czechs and won both previous games 2.0 in the EURO 2000 group stages 3_0 in the 2004 quarter final.

2. Five of last six matches between the Czech Republic and Denmark have ended as draw, including their game in this run was 3-0 Denmark win in a March 2013 World Cup qualifier.

3. With a 4-1 victory against Russia and 4-0 victory against Wales, Denmark became the first team in European Championship history to score 4+ goals in consecutive games in the competition. They have nine goals so far at EURO 2020, only scoring more in a major tournament in the 1986 World Cup (10).

ALSO READ| UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming, Czech Republic vs Denmark: When & where to watch

4. This is the Czech Republic’s fourth European Championship quarter-final, progressing from two of the previous three (1996 vs Protugal 2004 vs Denmark) but falling the last time they reached this stage in 2012, losing 1_0 to Portugal.

5. Denmark are averaging 18.8 shots and 7.3 shots on target per games far at EURO 2020. Both are their highest numbers on record at a single edition at a major tournament (since 1986-world Cup and EURO).

-CZECH REPUBLIC VS DENMARK FORM GUIDE-

Peter Schick has been Czech Republic's top scorer so far. In their last six games across all competitions, they have won three games, while losing two and drawing one. ( LWWDLW)

On the other hand, the Danes have won, lost, and drawn to games each and are currently on a two-match winning streak. (DWLLWW)