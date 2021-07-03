Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1 to reach semifinals
football

Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1 to reach semifinals

This is farthest Denmark has gotten at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Czech Republic v Denmark - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - July 3, 2021 Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard celebrates after the match Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu(Pool via REUTERS)

Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

The Danes, who have developed into a surprise contender after their tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field, advanced to the Euro 2020 semifinals on Saturday by beating the Czech Republic 2-1. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

They didn't need long to take control against the Czechs on a hot and humid night in Azerbaijan.

Euro 2020, Denmark vs Czech Republic: Highlights

Jens Stryger sent an outswinging corner in the fifth minute to Thomas Delaney, standing in space by the penalty spot. Delaney's bouncing header went in past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.

Denmark doubled the lead just before halftime. Joakim Maehle hit a cross from the left using the outside of his right foot. The ball eluded Martin Braithwaite's attempt at a header but Kasper Dolberg got past his marker and beat Vaclík in the 42nd.

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored his fifth goal at the beginning of the second half, putting him even with Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament's leading scorers. Schick was given plenty of space by defender Jannik Vestergaard to hit a first-touch shot off Vladimir Coufal's curled pass.

The Czechs pushed hard to level the score in a physical game which finished with Tomas Soucek and Jan Boril both with their heads wrapped in bandages after collisions with Danish players.

Denmark lost its first two games at Euro 2020 and was on the verge of elimination before beating Russia, Wales and the Czechs in succession. This is farthest Denmark has gotten at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP