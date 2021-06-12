Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: 'Christian Eriksen is awake' - Denmark FA gives health update
football

Euro 2020: 'Christian Eriksen is awake' - Denmark FA gives health update

Christian Eriksen health update: The Danish FA in a tweet said, "Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examinations at Rigshospitalet."
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Denmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)

The Danish Football Association (DBU) issued a statement on play-maker Christian Eriksen's health, which stated that the mid-fielder was now awake and is undergoing further examinations.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examinations at Rigshospitalet. The match is temporarily postponed. New message comes at 19.45," the translated version of the tweet said.

In a distressing development the Euro 2020 Group B clash between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Danish play-maker Christian Eriksen collapsed on the ground just minutes before half-time.

Play was stopped immediately as medical staff ran onto the pitch to look into the situation. Danish players formed a ring around Eriksen as he received critical and immediate medical help as the match was halted for several minutes.

EURO 2020: DENMARK vs FINLAND - LIVE UPDATES

From what appeared on TV sets, it looked like Eriksen was receiving CPR from the medical staff, and electronic shocks.

He was then stretchered off the ground as players of both teams headed out. The Danish players staying close to Eriksen all the while.

UEFA issued a tweet saying that the match has been suspended.

"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," the tweet said

The first-half of the match was dominated by Denmark who made several attempts at Finland's goal but couldn't find the breakthrough. The match was being played at the Danish capital city of Copenhangen.

UEFA then issued a second tweet which mentioned that Eriksen had been transferred to a hospital and was stabilised.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised," the tweet said.

News agency Reuters had reported that their photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, the 29-year-old's teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash.

The match was restarted after news arrived of Eriksen being in a stable condition.

(With Agency inputs)

