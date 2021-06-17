Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights: De Bruyne leads Belgium into last 16 as he inspires comeback win over Denmark
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, number 7, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, number 7, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal.(AP)

Euro 2020 Highlights: De Bruyne leads Belgium into last 16 as he inspires comeback win over Denmark

  UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 to sail into the last 16 of the European Championships.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST

Denmark vs Belgium, Euro 2020 Highlights: Kevin de Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard scored in the second half as Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 to qualify for the last 16. Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark the lead in the 2nd minute. Denmark looked the better side in the first half with the majority of chances going to them.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST

    FULL TIME: Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    That's it, Belgium win 2-1. The Danes did put a lot of pressure to get a late goal in but it wasn't to be, three points for Belgium and they are through to the last 16.

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:20 PM IST

    90' Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    5 minutes of injury time added. Can Denmark find the back of the net?

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST

    89' Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    Skov Olsen almost turns out to be magical touch for Denmark. Moments after he was subbed in, Olsen almost puts Denmark on level terms with a lovely assist. He gets free in the box, before standing a ball up for Braithwaite to head goalwards. However, the Barcelona striker's effort beats Courtois, only to hit the top of the bar.

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:17 PM IST

    87' Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    Denmark's one last throw of the dice as Skov Olsen replaces Vestergaard.

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST

    85' Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    So near yet to so far for Denmark. They could have gotten the equalizer had Braithwaite stretched just enough to make good contact. But it wasn't to be.

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:12 PM IST

    82' Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    Courtois lets that one go just in time. He raced to the edge of his box to come and claim the ball, only to slide out of the area, but released it just before sliding away.

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:09 PM IST

    79' Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    Exciting football this. Braithwaite tested Courtois at his near post but Belgium nearly broke with a counter-attack through Lukaku and De Bruyne

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST

    75' Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    Cornelius and Jensen come on for Dekaney and Damsgaard.

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:02 PM IST

    71' Denmark 1-2 Belgium

    GOAL! What a finish from De Bruyne. Pure class from the Manchester City defender. But don't forget the hard wok dome by Lukaku to keep the ball in Belgium's possession and put forward a pass to Hazard who found de Bruyne with ample of space in front of him to hurl the left-footer.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:54 PM IST

    62' Denmark 1-1 Belgium

    Twin substitutions for Denmark. Norgaard and Stryger Larsen come on in place of goal-scorer Poulsen and Wass.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:52 PM IST

    60' Denmark 1-1 Belgium

    It's game on folks! De Bruyne's entry has given a whole new colour to this match. And by all means, that colour favouring Belgium.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:48 PM IST

    58' Denmark 1-1 Belgium

    Wass gets a Yellow card for an unnecessary foul against Meunier as Belgium broke over halfway. This is the first booking of the game.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:45 PM IST

    55' Denmark 1-1 Belgium

    GOOOAAALLLL! Hazard scores for Belgium, they are level. It was de Bruyne with the perfect assist and Hazard stroked it past the keeper.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:37 PM IST

    Euro 2020: Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Thomas Delaney with the first shot of the second half.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:34 PM IST

    Denmark vs Belgium: Second half begins

    Kevin de Bruyne has replaced Dries Mertens. Can he make an impact that Belgium desparately needs?

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:19 PM IST

    Half-time: Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Yussuf Poulsen's strike in the 2nd minute separates the two sides at half-time. It has been a half dominated by Denmark despite Belgium being favourites.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:13 PM IST

    Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Lukaku hasn't been able to get the ball a lot in this first half. He got the opportunity in the 42nd minute and he has got a free-kick in a dangerous position for Belgium. Carrasco unable to threaten Schmeichel with the free-kick.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:06 PM IST

    UEFA Euro 2020: Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Mikkel Damsgaard with a mazy run, almost finished it for Denmark. His low shot went just off the post.

  • JUN 17, 2021 10:03 PM IST

    31' Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Belgium still struggling to pressure the Danish defence in the first half. Need to get some passing rhythm together.

  • JUN 17, 2021 09:53 PM IST

    21' Denmark vs Belgium

    Belgium attackers are finding little space on the park to do anything. Incredible pressure from the Danish.

  • JUN 17, 2021 09:49 PM IST

    16' Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Denmark are still looking dangerous as they are constantly getting being the Belgium players. Home support for Danish players has even made the task difficult for the visitors.

  • JUN 17, 2021 09:42 PM IST

    10' Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Play paused for a minute as fans and players honour Christian Eriksen.

  • JUN 17, 2021 09:40 PM IST

    8' Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Poulsen's goal was the second-fastest ever goal scored in the European Championship. They are looking dangerous as Belgium's defence is rattled.

  • JUN 17, 2021 09:34 PM IST

    2' GOAL! Denmark 1-0 Belgium

    Poulsen has scored for Denmark. Poor pass from Denayer went to Hojbjerg, who gave it Poulsen, who in turn made no mistake to give Denmark the lead.

  • JUN 17, 2021 09:17 PM IST

    Good news for Belgium

    Kevin de Bruyne is fit and is on the bench for the match. He is likely to make an impact later in the match. Even Eden Hazard is also on the bench with Axel Witsel.

  • JUN 17, 2021 09:09 PM IST

    Last H2H

    Denmark won their only previous meeting against Belgium at a major tournament. Denmark won 3-2 at Euro 1984.

  • JUN 17, 2021 09:02 PM IST

    Damsgaard replaces Eriksen

    Mikkel Damsgaard is the person to replace Christian Eriksen in the team. It will be a difficult job for him.

  • JUN 17, 2021 08:47 PM IST

    Denmark Playing XI

    Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has made two changes to his lineup and has shifted to a back-three formation. Mikkel Damsgaard and Jannik Vestergaard are into the playing XI.



  • JUN 17, 2021 08:45 PM IST

    Belgium Playing XI

  • JUN 17, 2021 08:39 PM IST

    Demark vs Belgium - Live updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Denmark and Belgium Euro 2020 match.

Story Saved
