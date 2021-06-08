Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: England defender White stunned by 'mind-blowing' Euro call-up
football

Euro 2020: England defender White stunned by 'mind-blowing' Euro call-up

White, who was part of Southgate's 33-man provisional squad, made his full international debut in Sunday's 1-0 win over Romania - the final warm-up game before the Euros - after featuring as a substitute in the previous game against Austria.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:58 PM IST
England's Ben White in action(Pool via REUTERS)

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White on Tuesday said it was "surreal" to have earned a late call-up to England's 26-man squad for the European Championship.

The 23-year-old was named by manager Gareth Southgate as a replacement for injured Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who withdrew from the squad last week after a thigh injury during England's 1-0 win over Austria.

White, who was part of Southgate's 33-man provisional squad, made his full international debut in Sunday's 1-0 win over Romania - the final warm-up game before the Euros - after featuring as a substitute in the previous game against Austria.

"I was speechless and I felt amazing," White told a news conference. "It's mind-blowing. I didn't really expect any of this to happen. I thought I'd be somewhere hot like Portugal (for the summer).

"Even being in the 33-man squad was enough for me. To make it to the final squad was unbelievable. I don't think I've let it settle in just yet.

"I've played in all the leagues and before each one I wondered whether I could step up to that league, but I've managed to do it. It's another one of them."

England start their campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before they face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all the games being played at Wembley.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brighton & hove albion uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 trent alexander-arnold gareth southgate
TRENDING NEWS

Love singing along to Bollywood songs? This video may seem highly relatable

Dad surprises step-daughter with new name after adopting her. Watch viral video

Man shares heartening story about coming out to dad, Anushka Sharma ‘hearts’ it

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP