Euro 2020: Eriksen needs an implantable device for heart

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm.

Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.

The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

The federation said such a device "is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.” It said Eriksen ”has accepted the solution” and that international specialists all recommend the same treatment.

The federation asked that Eriksen and his family be given ”peace and privacy the following time.”

Denmark will get on the field for the first time since Christian Eriksen’s collapse when the team plays Belgium at the European Championship.

The fans at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen plan to honour the midfielder with a minute’s applause in the 10th minute of the match. Eriksen wears No. 10 on his national team jersey.

Ukraine will face North Macedonia in Bucharest in the first match of the day. The Netherlands will take on Austria in Amsterdam in the late one.

Belgium can advance to the round of the 16 with a victory. A win for either the Netherlands or Austria would also be enough to get through.