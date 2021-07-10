Euro 2020 final: England's road to the final

When England drew their second game 0-0 against Scotland in Euro 2020, it seemed like this was going to be another one of England's classic tournaments -- all the potential but no results. But they have really turned it around in the past few games, and going into the final, the Gareth Southgate's side appears to be the favourite.

The fact the final is being played at Wembley further puts England in a better position. Here is a look back at England's road to the final:

Group Stage:

1) England 1-0 Croatia

The first group game of England against Croatia was a forgettable affair barring the one moment of brilliance from Kalvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling that won them the match.

2) England 0-0 Scotland

England's goalless draw against Scotland in their second game of Euro 2020 raised a few questions on their's fortunes in the tournament. It was not the best look for Gareth Southgate.

3) Czech Republic 0-1 England

England once again had an insipid game against the Czech Republic in their final group game against the Czech Republic, and once again, it was Raheem Sterling who found the winner for the Three Lions.

Round of 16:

4) England 2-0 Germany

England's rise in Euro 2020 started from their Round of 16 clash against Germany in which they put up a spirited performance against the 2014 World Champions. But England had to take it deep to find the winners. Raheem Sterling scored in the 75th minute and Harry Kane added another in the 86th minute as England beat Germany 2-0.

Quarterfinals:

5) Ukraine 0-4 England

Harry Kane's sensational form from previous game continued in quarters against Ukraine as he opened up the scoring in the 4th minute. Harry Maguire scored in the 46th minute from another header, while Kane scored the third one for England four minutes later. By the time Jordan Henderson added another one in the 63rd minute, it was already all over for Ukraine.

Semifinals:

6) Denmark 1-2 England

England's best performance came against a dynamic Denmark team that took the lead early on with a sensational free kick from Mikkel Damsgaard. But Raheem Sterling equalised a few minutes later, and Harry Kane's goal in the Extra Time after a controversial penalty call sealed the deal for England. They were through to the Euro 2020 final.