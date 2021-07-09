Euro 2020 final: Italy midfielder Verratti weighs in on England penalty debate

The Euro 2020 final at the iconic Wembley stadium in London is going to be an exciting affair between two teams who have been impeccable in most aspects of the game. Italy have reached their fourth Euro final on the back of some great performances, barring a tough out in the semi-final where they edged out Spain in a penalty shoot-out.

Italy have had a 100 percent record in the final but they face a big test on Sunday as they take on hosts England. Gareth Southgate's team has conceded just one goal throughout the tournament and has produced some great offensive play in times of need, with Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane leading the line.

ALSO READ - Euro 2020: Harry Kane's extra-time goal fires England into maiden final with 2-1 win over Denmark

England have never beaten Italy in a Euro or World Cup encounter but this team has been breaking several records, including their maiden Euro final appearance.

"I think England did a great job. They got to the final for the first time and this says a lot. They conceded only one goal, so it is a very solid team, great players, very balanced, and I think they did deserve to get to the final. Now it's all down to the final, which I think will be an epic final, and history-making either way," Sky Sports quoted Verratti during a press conference on Thursday.

Verratti though didn't shy away from giving his opinion on a much debated topic, the penalty that was awarded to England in extra-time against Denmark. Kane converted the penalty off a rebound to seal the deal for the hosts.

ALSO READ: UEFA start disciplinary proceedings against England after laser pen shone at Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel

"Perhaps it was a bit of a generous penalty, but it is part of the picture in football. I think it was a bit of a generous penalty," he said.

The diminutive Italian mid-fielder, who plays for PSG, said that England are a tough team but said that it was Italy's dream to win a second Euro title and they would give it their all.

"England is a very physical team, and they have players who are very skilled as well. We will face a very, very tough team, they will be playing at home, they know the stadium well. But it is a dream for us to win this European Championship," he added.

Italy and England have faced each other 27 times, the Azzurri winning 11 to Three Lions' eight, with eight draws.