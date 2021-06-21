Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020: German quartet skips training with injuries from Portugal win
Euro 2020: German quartet skips training with injuries from Portugal win

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Germany's Mats Hummels(Pool via REUTERS)

Four German players were nursing injuries from their 4-2 victory over Portugal at the weekend in Euro 2020 and skipped training on Monday, the team said.

Defenders Mats Hummels and Lukas Halstenberg, who came on as a substitute, as well as midfielders Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Mueller, were all missing from training at their Herzogenaurach base north of Munich.

The team statement did not mention the four's prospects for making Wednesday's final group game against Hungary.

It said Hummels and Mueller were nursing different knee injuries, with the latter sustaining a capsule injury in his right knee during Saturday's Group F win over Portugal.

Gundogan and Halstenberg had suffered muscle injuries.

Germany have three points, as many as Portugal and one behind group leaders France.

They will advance with a victory over Hungary but could also qualify with a draw if France do not lose their game against the Portuguese. The Hungarians, in last place with one point, need to win to have any chance of progressing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
