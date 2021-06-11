Euro 2020: Google gears up for 16th UEFA European Championship with impressive Doodle

The EUFA Euro Championship 2020 is finally here. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, the premier football event was postponed to the following here. And after a year of long wait, it is finally here, and Google warmed up for the event with an impressive Doodle.

The 16th edition of the Euro Championship starts Friday (June 11) with Europe's top-flight football teams doing battle for the ultimate crown.

For the first time in history, the tournament will be spread across 12 different cities in Europe with the final and semi-final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The Euro 2020 groups will see 24 teams being divided into groups of six with four teams each. The top two teams from all groups and four third-position teams will qualify for the Round of 16.

Winners of the 2016 edition, Portugal are the defending champions. Also, the video assistant referee (VAR) system will make its debut at the European Championship this year.

A host of former EURO winners are among a star-studded line-up of ambassadors. "We look forward to their involvement in supporting UEFA EURO 2020 – an event that will be much closer to football fans than ever before," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.