Euro 2020 Highlights, North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Wijnaldum brace, Depay take Dutch to a 3-0 win

North Macedonia vs Netherlands, Euro 2020 Highlights: A dead-rubber like this has exceeded all expectations so far. The game is open and flowing with chances on either end. It was, eventually, Memphis Depay's opener that gave the Dutch a 1-0 lead. Ivan Trickovski came close to scoring twice, once having his goal disallowed and the other effort finding the post. Wijnaldum scored twice in seven minutes to triple Netherlands' advantage before Darmo Churlinov's goal was disallowed due to off-side. Netherlands go through to the next round with Austria, who beat Ukraine 1-0. Ukraine will wait to see if they finish as one of the best third-placed teams. North Macedonia's tournament is over.





