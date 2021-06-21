Euro 2020 Highlights, North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Wijnaldum brace, Depay take Dutch to a 3-0 win
North Macedonia vs Netherlands, Euro 2020 Highlights: A dead-rubber like this has exceeded all expectations so far. The game is open and flowing with chances on either end. It was, eventually, Memphis Depay's opener that gave the Dutch a 1-0 lead. Ivan Trickovski came close to scoring twice, once having his goal disallowed and the other effort finding the post. Wijnaldum scored twice in seven minutes to triple Netherlands' advantage before Darmo Churlinov's goal was disallowed due to off-side. Netherlands go through to the next round with Austria, who beat Ukraine 1-0. Ukraine will wait to see if they finish as one of the best third-placed teams. North Macedonia's tournament is over.
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:28 PM
Netherlands go through to the next round with Austria, who beat Ukraine 1-0. Ukraine will wait to see if they finish as one of the best third-placed teams. North Macedonia's tournament is over. That's all we have from this game. But don't go anywhere as we will bring the next round of matches in about an hour's time (12:30 AM IST). See you there!
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:25 PM
Full time, Netherlands win 3-0
PEEEP! PEEEP! PEEEP! This is it. Full-time as Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:19 PM
STOPPAGE TIME
90+1' FOUR MINUTES OFF ADDED TIME
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:18 PM
SAVE
88' DE LIGT OR KOEMAN? De Ligt lets it fly from long range and forces a good save from the MKD keeper, who parries it away for a corner. But nothing comes off it
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:17 PM
Austria leads Ukraine 1-0
AS THINGS STAND! NETHERLANDS AND AUSTRIA WILL GO THROUGH as Austria lead Ukraine 1-0
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:13 PM
BOOKING
84' YELLOW! WHAT WAS HE THINKING? Kostadinov with a harsh challenge on Berghuis
-
CHANCE
80' CHANCE' Alioski's delivery off the left foot finds Velkovski who hits it wide from a comfortable position.
-
MKD SUBS
78: A host of subs. MKD: Stojanovski is coming on, alongside Nikolov, replacing Ademi and Bardhi.
NED: De Jong is replaced by Gakpo, who makes his debut
Mon, 21 Jun 2021 11:03 PM
GOAL BUT OFF-SIDE
72' GOOALLL AND NO GOAL AGAIN! The flag is up and Churlinov knew it as his celebrations were muted after he beat the Dutch keeper from close range.
-
PANDEV SUBBED, RECEIVES GUARD OF HONOUR
68' SUBS FOR NM- Pandev is subbed off and he gets a guard of honour. A 20-year-old international career comes to an end.
ALSO, Hasani comes on for Trajkovski
-
OFF THE BAR
66' WEGHORST ALMOST SCORES OFF HIS FIRST TOUCH! His effort from close range hits the crossbar.
-
Depay subbed off!
66' subs for Dutch. Depay is replaced by Weghorst, while Promes comes on for Malen
-
COULD HAVE BEEN THE HATTRICK
61' JUST OVER! Wijnaldum is inches away from scoring his hattrick. Depay bursts down the left before squaring it to Wijnaldum, whose outer foot effort drifts over the bar
-
Wijnaldum scores!
58' GOOOOALLL!! WIJNALDUM SCORES AGAIN AND IT'S ALMOST TOO EASY FOR THEM NOW. Coming to the goal, Gravenberch slips the ball to Malen, who further plays it to Depay. Depay's ball is saved by the NM keeper but the rebound rolls to Wijnaldum, who slots it home
-
BARDHI!!
56' SAVE! STEKELENBURG makes a diving safe to deny NM the goal. First Van Aanholt conceded a free-kick just outside the Dutch box. Bardhi goes for goal but is denied by the Dutch Keeper.
-
WIJNALDUM SCORES, NED LEAD 2-0
51' GOOOALLLL! Wijnaldum rolls it home, set up by Depay and the Netherlands score twice for the 10th match in a row! They lead 2-0.
Coming to the goal, Gravenberch plays through to Depay, who manages to get to the box through a forest of bodies. He then squares the ball to his skipper off his left foot who does the rest
-
OFF THE LINE
50' OFF THE LINE! De Ligt's header from the corner is headed off the line by Trajkovski. What a block
-
MUSLIU BOOKED
47' YELLOW CARD FOR Musliu for pulling back Depay in an undesired manner
-
BACK FOR SECOND HALF
At halftime, Netherlands make two changes. Berghuis comes on for Dumfires
De Vrij replaces Timber
-
HALFTIME
HALFTIME! An entertaining first half comes to an end
-
STOPPAGE TIME
TWO MINUTES ADDED ON
-
GREAT FOOTWORK
43' SAVE! Macedonia survive. Brilliant footwork from Depay near the Macedonia byline. Skips past the defender before squaring it. However, he can't find the way past the NM keeper.
-
Euro 2020
41' WIDE! MUSLIU COMES SO CLOSE TO SCORING! The inswinger from the corner post on the right towers over his marker to get contact but fails to keep his header on target
-
Macedonia come close again
39' PANDEV DRAGS THE BALL THROUGH DE LIGT WITH A BACKHEEL TO RISTOVSKI, WHO SQUARES THE BALL IN FROM THE RIGHT ONLY FOR THE BALL TO BLOCKED. NOTHING COMES OFF THE CORNER
-
North Macedonia vs Netherlands Euro 2020
30' MASSIVE SAVE! Malen receives the ball in between Ristovski and Velkovski and he plays the ball back to the post to Dumfries, who looks to net the ball from close range. But the NM keeper Dimitrievski cuts the angle by charging forward and to make the save.
-
Way over!
29' WAY OVER! Trickovski once again in the thick of action as he rifles the ball into the stands from long way out
-
Meanwhile, Austria lead
In the other match, Christoph Baumgartner has scored for Austria, they lead 1-0 over Ukraine
-
DEPAY SCORES, DUTCH LEAD
24' GOOOALLL! The opening goal comes but from a Dutch player as Memphis Depay scores on the counter-attack to give Netherland a 1-0 lead over Macedonia.
There is a delay in confirmation as VAR is checking whether Blind had fouled
-
OFF THE POST
21'POST! Trickovski comes close to scoring and giving NM the lead again. In space and with time, his shot ricochets off the post. Agonizingly close!
-
UEFA EURO 2020
20' WHAT A CRUCIAL HEADER! Wijnaldum floats in a gorgous ball into the box, seeking Malen, from the left flank. But Musliu intercepts off his head to ward off the danger
-
CORNER AND SOME DRAMA
17' CORNER FOR NETHERLAND AFTER A SLIGHT STOPPAGE. WIjnaldum brings down Ademi and the replay shows that it was just a light clip. Dutch move the ball to the other end of the pitch where Malen wins a corner from Ristovski. Ristovski then receives a yellow for speaking out of turn. Ademi walks off and he is back on.
Nothing comes off the corner
-
VERY CLOSE
HEARTBREAKING. ALMOST UNFAIR! The replay shows that Trickovski was off-side probably by the length of a few MMs. THat's how close it was. Boy, did they deserve the goal on their Euro 2020 debut campaign
-
CLOSE
11' CLOSE! Malen sets Depay free. who looks for his captain Wijnaldum in the middle. An important challenge from Musliu clears the danger.
-
GOAL BUT OFFSIDE
10' GOOAAALL BUT OFF-SIDE! North Macedonia will not go down without a fight. Pandev receives the ball in the Dutch half, turns and plays a lovely through to Trickovski, who is one on one with the keeper. He goes for the far post off his left foot and beats the keeper easily. But the flag is up.
-
BLOCK
8' CORNER! WHAT A BLOCK. Macedonia lose the ball in the midfield and the ball rolls to Wijnaldum, who sets free on the left. He looks to square the ball back to his skipper Wijnaldum but the ball is blocked.
-
Euro 2020
3' North Macedonia get forward, with Ivan Trickovski, who looks to play the ball through to Aleksander Trajkovsiki in the Dutch penalty area but his delivery is intercepted and cleared.
-
OVER
2' OVER!!! Gravenberch, who has started today, goes for goal from 25 yards out as he in space but the shot is well over the bar.
-
KICKOFF
1' KICKOFF! N Macedonia get the ball rolling in the first half.
-
North Macedonia vs Netherlands Euro 2020
Right then! The formalities are out of the way. It's almost time. We are moments away!
-
OUT COME THE PLAYERS
Out come the players. Pandev leads Macedonia out for the last time in national colours.
Followed by the home side.
Time for the national anthems/
-
Moments away...
We are less than 10 minutes away from kick-off. Expect this to be a cracking encounter
-
-
North Macedonia vs Netherlands
FORM GUIDE:
Netherlands-W,W,W,D,W
N. MACEDONIA- L,L,W,D,W
-
Wijnaldum ahead of today's game:
"We did not have a great build-up to the tournament. The hammering we got was something that led to discussions in the squad.
“We spoke with all the players and the coaches about the critics. Fans and media are allowed to be sharp and critical. We had to face it because of the way we played against Scotland.
“I like the real Dutch 4-3-3 system. That is where my heart is, with myself in an attacking role behind the front three. That was the way we played under Ronald Koeman and that was also the period where we were very successful again.
“We got to the final of the Nations League, we beat teams like France and Germany.’’
-
ANGELOVSKI OF NORTH MACEDONIA SAYS:
"In the second half against Ukraine we were the real North Macedonia, and showed that we deserved to be at the European Championship.
"This is how we should play against the Dutch. We want to put on a real show and hopefully pick up our first points of the tournament."
-
H2H
NETHERLANDS WINS- 2
N MACEDONIA- 0
DRAWS- 2
-
Euro 2020
Current position in table:
Netherlands- 1st with six points and two wins in two matches
NM- 4th with 0 points in two matches
-
North Macedonia Team News:
Ivan Trickovski and Aleksandar Trajkovski come in the playing XI instead of Boban Nikolov and Stefan Spirovski.
-
Dutch Team news:
Ryan Gravenberch and Donyell Malen replace Marten De Roon and Wout Weghorst in the playing XI.
De Roon is benched while Ryan is not even in the 23
-
North Macedonia Playing XI
Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski, Bardhi, Ademi, Trickovski, Elmas, Trajkovsi, Pandev.
Subs: Zajkov, Ristevski, Hasani, Jankov, Kostadinov, Nikolov, Stojanovski, Velkoski, Spirovski, Siskovski, Avramovski, Churlinov.
-
Netherlands Playing XI:
Stekelenburg, Dumfries, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Van Aanholt, F De Jong, Wijnaldum, Gravenberch, Depay, Malen.
Subs: Veltman, Ake, Berghuis, L De Jong, Promes, Krul, Klaassen, Weghorst, Bizot, Koopmeiners, Timber, Gakpo.
-
Euro 2020, North Macedonia vs Netherlands - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of North Macedonia vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2020 match. Netherlands with two wins over Ukraine and Austria are already through. North Macedonia are almost on the brink of elimination. Can Goran Pandev inspire a miraculous turnaround?