Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria: Austria beat Ukraine 1-0, qualify for Round of 16
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria(Pool via REUTERS)

Euro 2020 Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria: Austria beat Ukraine 1-0, qualify for Round of 16

Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria: Austria beat Ukraine 1-0, qualify for Round of 16. Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria a 1-0 lead in first half. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:26 PM IST

Ukraine vs Austria Highlights: Austria have won the match 1-0 and now they have finished in the 2nd place. Netherlands, Austria qualify for Round of 16 as top two teams from Group C; North Macedonia eliminated. Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria a 1-0 lead after netting in from a David Alaba corner.


Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 21, 2021 11:20 PM IST

    FT: Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    Austria have won the match 1-0 and now they have finished in the 2nd place. Netherlands, Austria qualify for Round of 16 as top two teams from Group C; North Macedonia eliminated.

  • JUN 21, 2021 11:16 PM IST

    87' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    Ukraine have brought all attacking players as they search for an equaliser. But so far, Austria are defending well.

  • JUN 21, 2021 11:12 PM IST

    81' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    Austria are 10 minutes away from finishing in the 2nd spot and securing a berth.

  • JUN 21, 2021 11:06 PM IST

    76' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    CORNER! Lainer sends it in, but Dragovic fails to get a connection on it. Ukraine clear the ball.

  • JUN 21, 2021 11:00 PM IST

    71' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    Lainer gets the ball in dangerous area, but nothing comes off it.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:54 PM IST

    64' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    Austria are unable to stitch together an attack as Ukraine are defending well.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:51 PM IST

    61' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    CHANCE! A freekick from Ukraine player almost sees an own goal. But saved by the keep goalkeeper.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:46 PM IST

    57' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    SHOT! Schlager takes a shot from outside the box, but it goes awry. Good chance though.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:42 PM IST

    54' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    FOUL! Lainer taken down by Ukraine, and he goes down. Austria get a free kick in a dangerous area, but nothing comes off it.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:41 PM IST

    52' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    CHANCE! A cross from Yarmolenko finds Yaremchuk in front of goal, but it just gets away from him, and Ukraine get a corner.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST

    48' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    Hinteregger goes down after clasging with Yaremchuk. Austria appeal for a foul, but it does not work.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:31 PM IST

    2nd half: Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    The second half begins as the ball sets rolling... Can Ukraine find a way back?

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:11 PM IST

    HT: Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    HALFTIME! Christoph Baumgartner's goal separates the two teams at half time. It is Ukraine 0-1 Austria

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:10 PM IST

    39' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    Austria were looking for an early goal - but now that they have it, they are slowing down the pace. Ukraine are trying to regain possession, but Austria are in control.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:07 PM IST

    35' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    BLOCK! A cross from Laimer reaches Arnautovic who sendss a shot, and it was saved by Bushchan.

  • JUN 21, 2021 10:04 PM IST

    32' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    STAT: Christoph Baumgartner is the youngest scorer at Euro 2020 (21y 324d). He is off after a collision that has resulted in a concussion. Replaced by Schopf.

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:59 PM IST

    27' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    CHANCE! Ukraine had a chance to send in the equaliser but Yarmolenko missed the tap-in.

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:56 PM IST

    24' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    If things remain the way as they are now -- Austria would finish second below Netherlands and will qualify for Round of 16. Ukraine, would have to wait to see how other third-place teams fare.

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:51 PM IST

    20' Ukraine 0-1 Austria

    GOALLLLL! Alaba sends in the corner and Baumgartner has nipped it in to the goal.

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST

    18' Ukraine 0-0 Austria

    First Ukraine 0-0 Austriacorner for Ukraine. Oops, there is a clash of head between Zabarnyi and Baumgartner. Medical teams are on the field

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:46 PM IST

    15' Ukraine 0-0 Austria

    Austria know that they need to win so they are looking for the early goal. Ukraine know a draw would be enough for them so they are off to a slow start.

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:41 PM IST

    10' Ukraine 0-0 Austria

    CORNER! Alaba sends the cross and it was headed away by Dragovic.

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:37 PM IST

    7' Ukraine 0-0 Austria

    CHANCE! Sabitzer gets the ball outside the box, and he takes a shot, but that went way above the goalpost. No control of the strike

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:35 PM IST

    4' Ukraine 0-0 Austria

    CHANCE! Yarmolenko breaks through, he crosses it in front of goal, but the goalkeeper was aware to the danger.

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST

    3' Ukraine 0-0 Austria

    CHANCE! Schlager breaks forward from the right, he passes it to Linnet, but Schchenko clears it over the goalpost.

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST

    1' Ukraine 0-0 Austria

    Meanwhile, if you want live score and updates of Euro 2020, North Macedonia vs Netherlands, we got you sorted - CLICK HERE!

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:19 PM IST

    KICKOFF: Ukraine 0-0 Austria

    KICKOFF! The ball sets rolling and we are underway in Bucharest....

  • JUN 21, 2021 09:19 PM IST

    STATS: Ukraine vs Austria


    • Ukraine and Austria have faced each other twice previously, both teams recording a win each in friendlies. This is their first encounter at a major tournament. The two previous games between Ukraine and Austria produced eight goals, an average of four per match.


    • Ukraine ended a run of six consecutive defeats at the European Championships with a 2-1 win over North Macedonia last time out. They have not won consecutive matches at a major tournament since beating Saudi Arabia and Tunisia in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup, with current boss Andriy Shevchenko scoring in both of those wins.
  • JUN 21, 2021 09:03 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria - LIVE!

    Time for National Anthems. Both teams are in the middle. They will sing their national anthems before the match begins.

  • JUN 21, 2021 08:59 PM IST

    Group C: How things stand

    Netherlands: Netherlands are already through to Round of 16. They play their final match against North Macedonia are on the brink of elimination. A win for the Dutch will see them finish on top of the group.


    Ukraine: Win over Austria means finish on 2nd place.


    Austria: Win over Ukraine means finish on 2nd place


    North Macedonia: Set to be eliminated

  • JUN 21, 2021 08:53 PM IST

    Arnautovic back for Austria

    Arnautovic is back on for Austria after serving a ban for animated celebrations. Can he provide the inspiration to his team tonight?

  • JUN 21, 2021 08:32 PM IST

    Austria Starting XI

    Starting XI: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic


    Subs: A. Schlager, Pervan, Ulmer, Posch, Ilsanker, Gregoritsch, Lienhart, Trimmel, Schaub, Schopf, Onisiwo, Kalajdzic.

  • JUN 21, 2021 08:31 PM IST

    Ukraine Starting XI

    Starting XI: Georgiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Illia Zabarnyi; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk


    Subs: Pyatov, Trubin, Sobol, Sudakov, Kryvtsov, Stepanenko, Marlos, Makarenko, Tsygankov, Besedin, Tymchyk, Dovbyk.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:25 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria match, as both teams look to secure a 2nd place finish. If either of the teams win the match, they will earn three points and will finish in 2nd place. If the two teams drew the match, Ukraine will remain 2nd in terms of head-to-head record.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
Denmark's team celebrates after their victory after the Euro 2020 championship group B match between Russia and Denmark.(AP)
Denmark's team celebrates after their victory after the Euro 2020 championship group B match between Russia and Denmark.(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Denmark beats Russia 4-1 to advance to Round of 16

AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:39 AM IST
  • Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored late goals to give Denmark a 4-1 victory over Russia on Monday and a spot in the round of 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Finland v Belgium - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 21, 2021 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Finland v Belgium - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 21, 2021 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Belgium win 3rd straight at Euro 2020, beat Finland 2-0

AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:39 AM IST
  • The world’s top-ranked team beat Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish in first place in Group B and join Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying with maximum points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nation rejoiced! Denmark sealed a memorable 4-1 win to seal a Round of 16 berth and save the campaign for Christian Eriksen.(AP)
A nation rejoiced! Denmark sealed a memorable 4-1 win to seal a Round of 16 berth and save the campaign for Christian Eriksen.(AP)
football

Euro 2020, Russia vs Denmark: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:31 AM IST
  • Euro 2020, Russia vs Denmark Here is all the action in images from Russia vs Denmark match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Finland v Belgium - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 21, 2021 Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen and Jason Denayer celebrate after Finland's Lukas Hradecky scores an own goal and Belgiums first Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Finland v Belgium - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 21, 2021 Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen and Jason Denayer celebrate after Finland's Lukas Hradecky scores an own goal and Belgiums first Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium: Here is all the action from Finland vs Belgium match in images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Russia vs Denmark(AP)
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Russia vs Denmark(AP)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights: Denmark beat Russia 4-1 to qualify for R16

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:26 AM IST
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Russia vs Denmark: It was a dreamy night for Denmark in Copenhagen as they beat Russia 4-1 at home to finish second in Group B and qualify for the Round of 16 and save the campaign for Christian Eriksen.
READ FULL STORY
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Finland vs Belgium(AP)
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Finland vs Belgium(AP)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights: Belgium beat Finland 2-0, finish at top in Group B

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:26 AM IST
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Finland vs Belgium: Romelu Lukaku doubled Belgium's lead. Lukáš Hrádecký scored own goal to give Belgium lead. Belgium finish Group B on top of the table. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium.
READ FULL STORY
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands, center, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between North Macedonia and Netherlands, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21 2021. (Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via AP)(AP)
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands, center, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between North Macedonia and Netherlands, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21 2021. (Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0 to complete clean sweep

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Netherlands had already sealed top spot in Group C after beating Ukraine and Austria, and they will play their last-16 game in Budapest on Sunday against one of the best third-placed finishers from Groups D, E or F.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Austria's David Alaba celebrates after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)(AP)
Austria's David Alaba celebrates after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Austria advance to last 16 with win over Ukraine in final group game

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Austria were able to celebrate their achievement, but the result leaves Ukraine sweating on what looks a slim chance they will be among the four best third-placed teams and also earn their place in the knockout stages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Austria's David Alaba celebrates after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)(AP)
Austria's David Alaba celebrates after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria: Here is all the action in images from Ukraine vs Austria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eventually, Netherlands won 3-0 to the top the group and enter the Round of 16 unbeaten with nine points in three matches.(AP)
Eventually, Netherlands won 3-0 to the top the group and enter the Round of 16 unbeaten with nine points in three matches.(AP)
football

Euro 2020, North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • Euro 2020, North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Here is all the action in images from North Macedonia vs Netherlands match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: England's Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: England's Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: England's Chilwell, Mount in isolation after contact with Gilmour

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:19 PM IST
"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team," the statement added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria(Pool via REUTERS)
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights: Austria beat Ukraine 1-0, qualify for Round of 16

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria: Austria beat Ukraine 1-0, qualify for Round of 16. Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria a 1-0 lead in first half. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria.
READ FULL STORY
Scotland's Billy Gilmour(REUTERS)
Scotland's Billy Gilmour(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Croatia will not benefit from Gilmour's absence, says Dalic

Reuters | , Glasgow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour being sidelined with Covid-19 will not help underperforming Croatia in their crunch Euro 2020 Group D match on Tuesday, coach Zlatko Dalic said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, North Macedonia vs Netherlands(AP)
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, North Macedonia vs Netherlands(AP)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights, N. Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands: Churlinov's goal disallowed

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Memphis Depay's opener gave the Dutch a 1-0 lead. Ivan Trickovski came close to scoring twice, once having his goal disallowed and the other effort finding the post. Wijnaldum scored twice in the second half to take Dutch to a 3-0 win.
READ FULL STORY
Spain in action during Euro 2020(REUTERS)
Spain in action during Euro 2020(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Spain in critical condition but ready for revival vs Slovakia

Reuters | , Seville
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:40 PM IST
With their rich footballing pedigree, Spain never expected to need a win from their final Group E game against Slovakia to reach the next stage of Euro 2020 - but they are forced to treat Wednesday's match as a knockout game itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.