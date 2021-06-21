Euro 2020 Highlights, Ukraine vs Austria: Austria beat Ukraine 1-0, qualify for Round of 16
Ukraine vs Austria Highlights: Austria have won the match 1-0 and now they have finished in the 2nd place. Netherlands, Austria qualify for Round of 16 as top two teams from Group C; North Macedonia eliminated. Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria a 1-0 lead after netting in from a David Alaba corner.
JUN 21, 2021 11:20 PM IST
FT: Ukraine 0-1 Austria
JUN 21, 2021 11:16 PM IST
87' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
Ukraine have brought all attacking players as they search for an equaliser. But so far, Austria are defending well.
JUN 21, 2021 11:12 PM IST
81' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
Austria are 10 minutes away from finishing in the 2nd spot and securing a berth.
JUN 21, 2021 11:06 PM IST
76' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
CORNER! Lainer sends it in, but Dragovic fails to get a connection on it. Ukraine clear the ball.
JUN 21, 2021 11:00 PM IST
71' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
Lainer gets the ball in dangerous area, but nothing comes off it.
JUN 21, 2021 10:54 PM IST
64' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
Austria are unable to stitch together an attack as Ukraine are defending well.
JUN 21, 2021 10:51 PM IST
61' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
CHANCE! A freekick from Ukraine player almost sees an own goal. But saved by the keep goalkeeper.
JUN 21, 2021 10:46 PM IST
57' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
SHOT! Schlager takes a shot from outside the box, but it goes awry. Good chance though.
JUN 21, 2021 10:42 PM IST
54' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
FOUL! Lainer taken down by Ukraine, and he goes down. Austria get a free kick in a dangerous area, but nothing comes off it.
JUN 21, 2021 10:41 PM IST
52' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
CHANCE! A cross from Yarmolenko finds Yaremchuk in front of goal, but it just gets away from him, and Ukraine get a corner.
JUN 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
48' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
Hinteregger goes down after clasging with Yaremchuk. Austria appeal for a foul, but it does not work.
JUN 21, 2021 10:31 PM IST
2nd half: Ukraine 0-1 Austria
The second half begins as the ball sets rolling... Can Ukraine find a way back?
JUN 21, 2021 10:11 PM IST
HT: Ukraine 0-1 Austria
HALFTIME! Christoph Baumgartner's goal separates the two teams at half time. It is Ukraine 0-1 Austria
JUN 21, 2021 10:10 PM IST
39' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
Austria were looking for an early goal - but now that they have it, they are slowing down the pace. Ukraine are trying to regain possession, but Austria are in control.
JUN 21, 2021 10:07 PM IST
35' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
BLOCK! A cross from Laimer reaches Arnautovic who sendss a shot, and it was saved by Bushchan.
JUN 21, 2021 10:04 PM IST
32' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
STAT: Christoph Baumgartner is the youngest scorer at Euro 2020 (21y 324d). He is off after a collision that has resulted in a concussion. Replaced by Schopf.
JUN 21, 2021 09:59 PM IST
27' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
CHANCE! Ukraine had a chance to send in the equaliser but Yarmolenko missed the tap-in.
JUN 21, 2021 09:56 PM IST
24' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
If things remain the way as they are now -- Austria would finish second below Netherlands and will qualify for Round of 16. Ukraine, would have to wait to see how other third-place teams fare.
JUN 21, 2021 09:51 PM IST
20' Ukraine 0-1 Austria
GOALLLLL! Alaba sends in the corner and Baumgartner has nipped it in to the goal.
JUN 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST
18' Ukraine 0-0 Austria
First Ukraine 0-0 Austriacorner for Ukraine. Oops, there is a clash of head between Zabarnyi and Baumgartner. Medical teams are on the field
JUN 21, 2021 09:46 PM IST
15' Ukraine 0-0 Austria
Austria know that they need to win so they are looking for the early goal. Ukraine know a draw would be enough for them so they are off to a slow start.
JUN 21, 2021 09:41 PM IST
10' Ukraine 0-0 Austria
CORNER! Alaba sends the cross and it was headed away by Dragovic.
JUN 21, 2021 09:37 PM IST
7' Ukraine 0-0 Austria
CHANCE! Sabitzer gets the ball outside the box, and he takes a shot, but that went way above the goalpost. No control of the strike
JUN 21, 2021 09:35 PM IST
4' Ukraine 0-0 Austria
CHANCE! Yarmolenko breaks through, he crosses it in front of goal, but the goalkeeper was aware to the danger.
JUN 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
3' Ukraine 0-0 Austria
CHANCE! Schlager breaks forward from the right, he passes it to Linnet, but Schchenko clears it over the goalpost.
JUN 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
1' Ukraine 0-0 Austria
JUN 21, 2021 09:19 PM IST
KICKOFF: Ukraine 0-0 Austria
KICKOFF! The ball sets rolling and we are underway in Bucharest....
JUN 21, 2021 09:19 PM IST
STATS: Ukraine vs Austria
- Ukraine and Austria have faced each other twice previously, both teams recording a win each in friendlies. This is their first encounter at a major tournament. The two previous games between Ukraine and Austria produced eight goals, an average of four per match.
- Ukraine ended a run of six consecutive defeats at the European Championships with a 2-1 win over North Macedonia last time out. They have not won consecutive matches at a major tournament since beating Saudi Arabia and Tunisia in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup, with current boss Andriy Shevchenko scoring in both of those wins.
JUN 21, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria - LIVE!
Time for National Anthems. Both teams are in the middle. They will sing their national anthems before the match begins.
JUN 21, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Group C: How things stand
Netherlands: Netherlands are already through to Round of 16. They play their final match against North Macedonia are on the brink of elimination. A win for the Dutch will see them finish on top of the group.
Ukraine: Win over Austria means finish on 2nd place.
Austria: Win over Ukraine means finish on 2nd place
North Macedonia: Set to be eliminated
JUN 21, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Arnautovic back for Austria
Arnautovic is back on for Austria after serving a ban for animated celebrations. Can he provide the inspiration to his team tonight?
JUN 21, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Austria Starting XI
Starting XI: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic
Subs: A. Schlager, Pervan, Ulmer, Posch, Ilsanker, Gregoritsch, Lienhart, Trimmel, Schaub, Schopf, Onisiwo, Kalajdzic.
JUN 21, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Ukraine Starting XI
Starting XI: Georgiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Illia Zabarnyi; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk
Subs: Pyatov, Trubin, Sobol, Sudakov, Kryvtsov, Stepanenko, Marlos, Makarenko, Tsygankov, Besedin, Tymchyk, Dovbyk.
JUN 21, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria match, as both teams look to secure a 2nd place finish. If either of the teams win the match, they will earn three points and will finish in 2nd place. If the two teams drew the match, Ukraine will remain 2nd in terms of head-to-head record.
