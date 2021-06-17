Euro 2020 highlights, Ukraine vs North Macedonia: Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 to stay alive
Ukraine vs North Macedonia highlights: Yaremchuk and Yarmolenko's first half goals gave Ukraine a much-needed 2-1 over North Macedonia in today's Group C encounter at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. Alioski did pull one back for North Macedonia in the second half but it was not enough as Ukraine to managed to hold on to their one-goal lead.
JUN 17, 2021 08:22 PM IST
FULL TIME: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Very important three points for Ukraine, they stay well and truly alive in the European Championships while North Macedonia are more or less knocked out.
JUN 17, 2021 08:18 PM IST
90' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Alioski with the corner kick but it's cleared and to top it all there has been a foul inside the box. Time running out for North Macedonia.
JUN 17, 2021 08:14 PM IST
86' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Desperate changes for North Macedonia. Ristevski is on, the forward, replacing centre half Ademi. Trickovski is also on to replace Velkovski.
JUN 17, 2021 08:13 PM IST
84' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Brilliant save by Dimitrievski! He is one of the main reasons North Macedonia are still in this game, hanging and battling. Malinovsky went left but could not deceive Dimitrievski.
JUN 17, 2021 08:09 PM IST
82' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Penalty for Ukraine. The VAR check results in a penalty for Ukraine, can they seal this game by making it 3-1?
JUN 17, 2021 08:06 PM IST
79' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Ukraine's final change now. Sydorchuk is on, replacing Shaparenko.
JUN 17, 2021 08:06 PM IST
78' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
A change for North Macedonia. Avramovski is on, replacing Enis Bardhi.
JUN 17, 2021 08:02 PM IST
74' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
A chance goes abegging for Ukraine. Tsygankov, the substitute, had a one on one with the keeper but his left-footer had no power nor direction.
JUN 17, 2021 07:56 PM IST
69' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Ukraine's goalscorers Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk are off. They will be replaced by Besiedin and Tsygankov.
JUN 17, 2021 07:56 PM IST
68' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
Good save from Bushchan again. It was an awkward bounce right in front of the goal but the Ukraine keeper tips it away for a corner. It was a long-ranger from Trajkovski, the sub.
JUN 17, 2021 07:53 PM IST
66' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
First genuine move in the second half from Ukraine. Karavaev cuts it back to Malinovsky, but he smashes it straight at Dimitrievsky, who gathers on the second attempt.
JUN 17, 2021 07:48 PM IST
61' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
This game has turned on its head in the second half. North Macedonia look a different unit. They look more definitive with their moves and it has shown in that goal. We are in for an exciting last 30 minutes.
JUN 17, 2021 07:43 PM IST
57' Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
GOOAAAAALLLL! It's Alioski from the rebound. His penalty kick was first sasve by Bushchan but the the Leeds player was quick to regain his composure and put the rebound in.
JUN 17, 2021 07:42 PM IST
55' Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia
PENALTY for North Macedonia! IT was a wonderful save from Bushchan but Pandev was brought down and rightfully they get a penalty.
JUN 17, 2021 07:40 PM IST
52' Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia
A straight shot at Dimitrievski, who won't let these go. This was a genuine chance for Ukraine to make it 3-0.
JUN 17, 2021 07:36 PM IST
48' Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia
Fantastic save from Bushchan. This is the best chance that North Macedonia have had in this match so far. Captain Pandev got the ball through into the box for Bardhi, who gets the shot in only to be defelcted by Bushchan.
JUN 17, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Second half under away
Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia... Can North Macedonia turn it around or will it be Ukraine all the way?
JUN 17, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia at half time
Ukraine will be mighty pleased with their effort. They dominated the game right from the kick-off and the 2-0 scoreline in their favour is a true reflection of their domination. North Macedonia have some work to do.
JUN 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
43' Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia
The whistle went off, Ukraine fans were up thinking it's a penalty but it was actually for a simulation.
Shaparenko gets a yellow card for diving inside the penalty box.
JUN 17, 2021 07:13 PM IST
41' Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia
This game has suddenly picked up speed. Moments after Macedonia's goal was disallowed, Ukraine nearly grab their third from a counter attack. It's that man Dimitrievski again in front of the goal, who evades danger for North Macedonia.
JUN 17, 2021 07:10 PM IST
38' Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia
Off-side rules out Pandev's goal for North Macedonia. He knew it. His run was not timed perfectly and replays confirm it. The joy is short-lived for North Macedonia fans as the off-side flag was up immediately.
JUN 17, 2021 07:05 PM IST
34' Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia
GOAAAAAAAALLLLL! Yaremchuk scores for Ukraine. Two in virtually no time. It's that Yarmolenko once again in action. He gives a lovely pass to Yaremchuk, who times his runs to perfection just to be on side and strokes it through the near post past Dimitrievski
JUN 17, 2021 07:05 PM IST
32' Ukraine 1-0 North Macedonia
No let off from Ukraine, they are at it again. Yarmolenko's brilliant touch finds Malinovsky but Nikolov dispossesses quickly.
JUN 17, 2021 06:59 PM IST
29' Ukraine 1-0 North Macedonia
GOAAAAAAAALLLLL! Ukraine captain Yarmolenko puts his side ahead. It was always on the cards. Ukraine were putting pressure on North Macedonian defence right from the onset.
Malinovsky takes the corner from the left, Karavaev flicks it on at the near post, to find Yarmolenko, who was not going to miss this chance.
JUN 17, 2021 06:57 PM IST
25' Ukraine 0-0 North Macedonia
Halfway through the first half and it is Ukraine that is the dominating side with 64 per cent of ball possession so far. Whenever North Macedonia come forward, Ukraine win it off them high.
JUN 17, 2021 06:55 PM IST
23' Ukraine 0-0 North Macedonia
Punched away by North Macedonia keeper Dimitriveski but it's still out of danger. A shot comes in again and this time the keeper catches it.
JUN 17, 2021 06:53 PM IST
21' Ukraine 0-0 North Macedonia
Ukraine attack again. Yareumchuk drills it in looking for Shaparenko inside the box, but he's just snuffed out. North Macedonia evade danger but for how long can they hold?
JUN 17, 2021 06:48 PM IST
18' Ukraine 0-0 North Macedonia
North Macedonia finally manage to get out of their own half. First real move towards the Ukraine goal. Elmas peels off to the near post and sweeps it but it's just a yard wide and into the side-netting.
JUN 17, 2021 06:44 PM IST
12' Ukraine 0-0 North Macedonia
Ukraine all all over North Macedonia at the moment. Yaremchuk was through from the right flank, he could have gotten a shot in but his unselfish attempt of looking to get a square in gave time to Ristovski, who does well to intercept!
JUN 17, 2021 06:41 PM IST
10' Ukraine 0-0 North Macedonia
Shaparenko takes the corner for Ukraine but Elmas hooks it away before any danger. But Malinovsky shoots from 20 yards after Ukraine won the ball back. Dimitriveski evades danger at the expense of another corner, which went rather uneventful.
JUN 17, 2021 06:37 PM IST
5' Acrobatic stuff from Dimitrievski, Ukraine 0-0 North Macedonia
A good ball in from Malinovsky from the left but Ukraine goalkeeper Dimitrievski up to the mark. He punches it with an acrobatic jump before Stepanenko blazes over with the volley.
JUN 17, 2021 06:31 PM IST
All set for kickoff
North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev gets us under away. His side, in red, attacking from right to left.
JUN 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Time for national anthems
The players have made their way out into the centre and have assembled for the respective national anthems, starting with North Macedonia's.
JUN 17, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Ukraine's form not that good in Euros
Ukraine desperately need a win against North Macedonia today not only to kee their chances alive but also to se their miserable record at the European Championship straight. They have lost all of their last six matches at the in Euros, which is the joint-longest run in the competition's history alongside Yugoslavia.
JUN 17, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Can Pandev inspire North Macedonia to first win?
37-year-old Goran Pandev will have to work his magic and play his A-game if North Macedonia have to stay alive in this European Championship. The experienced campaigner does have a niggle but Ukraine have named him in the starting line-up.
JUN 17, 2021 06:15 PM IST
North Macedonia bank on strong midfield
A 3-4-2-1 formation means North Macedonia have trusted their strong midfield to deliver the goods. Eljif Elmas will partner captain Goran Pandev up front.
JUN 17, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Change of formation for Ukraine
Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko has decided to go in with a balanced 4-3-2-1 formation against North Macedonia. The focus, however, is on goal scoring with Ruslan Malinovskyi moving up with captain Yarmolenko on the flanks behind striker Roman Yaremchuk.
JUN 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Yarmolenko holds key for Ukraine
The West Ham United veteran and Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko, who scored a tremendous goal from about 20 yards in the previous encounter against Netherlands, will once again hold the key for Ukraine today against North Macedonia.
JUN 17, 2021 06:03 PM IST
North Macedonia
Stole Dimitrievski; Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkoski; Arijan Ademi, Ezgjan Alioski, Boban Nikolov, Enis Bardi, Stefan Spirovski; Eljif Elmas, Goran Pandev.
Subs: Jankov, Siskovski, Bejtulai, Ristevski, Trickovski, Trajkovski, Hasani, Kostadinov, Radeski, Avramovski, Churlinov, M Risovski
JUN 17, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Ukraine starting line-up
Georgiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Illia Zabarnyi; Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk
Subs: Pyatov, Trubin, Sobol, Sudakov, Kryvtsov, Sydorchuk, Marlos, Makarenko, Tsygankov, Besedin, Tymchyk, Dovbyk
JUN 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST
What happened in their last fixtures
Ukraine managed to recover from two goals down against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Sunday, but Denzel Dumfries headed in an 85th-minute winner for the Dutch.
North Macedonia, one of the two tournament newcomers at Euro 2020 along with Finland, had been holding Austria to a 1-1 scoreline before substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautović scored a goal each in the waning minutes at the National Arena in Bucharest on Sunday.
JUN 17, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Ukraine vs North Macedonia live
Hello and welcome to the live updates of Euro 2020 Group A match between the Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. Both teams know another loss just might end their chances of advancement.
The top two teams in each of the six groups advance to the round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams.
