Euro 2020: Russia's Fernandes cleared of spinal injury after fall in win over Finland
Russia have confirmed that Mario Fernandes did not suffer a spinal injury after his heavy fall in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Finland in their European Championship Group B match in St Petersburg.
Full back Fernandes had a rough fall in the first half after an aerial duel which saw him fall on his back and neck. The 30-year-old was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for scans. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)
"Fernandes was suspected of having a thoracic spine injury," the Russian team said in a statement.
"According to the scan results, Fernandes does not have a spinal injury. He is flying with the team to Moscow and will be under the supervision of the doctors of the Russian national team."
Russia, who lost 3-0 to Belgium in their group opener, play Denmark in their final group game in Copenhagen on Monday.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
