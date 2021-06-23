Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Spain crush Slovakia to set up last-16 date with Croatia
football

Euro 2020: Spain crush Slovakia to set up last-16 date with Croatia

Spain claimed the biggest win of the tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia in their final Euro 2020 Group E match on Wednesday to finish second in the group and set up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Spain's Ferran Torres, not seen in the frame, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2020 group E match between Spain and Slovakia at La Cartuja stadium in Seville,.(AP)

Spain claimed the biggest win of the tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia in their final Euro 2020 Group E match on Wednesday to finish second in the group and set up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen.

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and two own goals from Martin Dubravka and Juraj Kucka sealed Spain's progress to the knockout stages.

HIGHLIGHTS: SPA 5-0 SLO

Slovakia were eliminated as four other third-placed teams had either more points or a better goal difference.

Dubravka saved an early penalty from Alvaro Morata but gifted Spain the opener when he attempted to punch a rebound off Sarabia's shot over the bar, only to palm it into his own net.

Aymeric Laporte doubled the lead before halftime. Sarabia was then rewarded with a goal when left back Jordi Alba swung a cross into the box and the Paris Saint-Germain winger found space to take a first-time shot that went in off the post.

Sarabia turned provider when he set up substitute Ferran Torres who scored within a minute of coming on, flicking a low cross past Dubravka for the fifth. Spain forced another own goal minutes later when Kucka failed to clear off the line.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020 spain football team
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP