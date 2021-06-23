Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Spain crush Slovakia to set up last-16 date with Croatia
Spain's Ferran Torres, not seen in the frame, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2020 group E match between Spain and Slovakia at La Cartuja stadium in Seville,.(AP)
football

Euro 2020: Spain crush Slovakia to set up last-16 date with Croatia

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST

Spain claimed the biggest win of the tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia in their final Euro 2020 Group E match on Wednesday to finish second in the group and set up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen.

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and two own goals from Martin Dubravka and Juraj Kucka sealed Spain's progress to the knockout stages.

HIGHLIGHTS: SPA 5-0 SLO

Slovakia were eliminated as four other third-placed teams had either more points or a better goal difference.

Dubravka saved an early penalty from Alvaro Morata but gifted Spain the opener when he attempted to punch a rebound off Sarabia's shot over the bar, only to palm it into his own net.

Aymeric Laporte doubled the lead before halftime. Sarabia was then rewarded with a goal when left back Jordi Alba swung a cross into the box and the Paris Saint-Germain winger found space to take a first-time shot that went in off the post.

Sarabia turned provider when he set up substitute Ferran Torres who scored within a minute of coming on, flicking a low cross past Dubravka for the fifth. Spain forced another own goal minutes later when Kucka failed to clear off the line.

