Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Spain set new Euros record with 5-3 win against Croatia- Watch highlights
Spain players celebrate with fans after winning their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash against Croatia in Copenhagen.
Spain players celebrate with fans after winning their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash against Croatia in Copenhagen.
football

Euro 2020: Spain set new Euros record with 5-3 win against Croatia- Watch highlights

  • With victory over Croatia in their Euro 2020 last-16 game, Spain advanced to the quarterfinals and will meet the winner of France vs Switzerland last-16 clash.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 02:05 AM IST

Luis Enrique's Spain became the first team in the history of the European Championship to score five goals in successive matches. La Rojo achieved this feat when they defeated Croatia 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash.

Highlights: SPA beats CRO 5-3

With this victory, Spain advanced to the quarterfinals and will meet the winner of France vs Switzerland last-16 clash.

WATCH FULL CROATIA VS SPAIN HIGHLIGHTS!

﻿

The mayhem began with an extraordinary own goal when Pedri's back pass skipped past Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon and ended up in the back of their own net. However, 18 minutes later, Pablo Sarabia smashed home to take the teams level 1-1 at half-time.

The start to the second half mirrored that of the first; as Spain dominated possession and created chances. Eventually, Cesar Azpilicueta headed the ball home from a perfectly-weighted Ferran Torres cross to take his side ahead. Torres then made it 3-1 when the Croats were caught sleeping after a short halt and Torres made the most of it.

ALSO WATCH| Euro 2020: Bizarre! Spain goalkeeper's blunder leads to own goal against Croatia in Round of 16 match - WATCH

With five minutes left on the clock, it looked done and dusted for Luka Modric's Croatia. However, Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic had other plans as they scored a goal each to force extra time.

Croatia's joy did not last long enough as Alvaro Morata, who has come under heavy fire by the fans and has received death threats, found the roof of the net with a pinpoint left-footed volley. Three minutes later, in the 103rd minute, Mikel Oyarzabal slotted past the Croat goalkeeper from close range and that's how Spain secured a memorable and historic win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.