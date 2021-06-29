Euro 2020: Spain set new Euros record with 5-3 win against Croatia- Watch highlights
- With victory over Croatia in their Euro 2020 last-16 game, Spain advanced to the quarterfinals and will meet the winner of France vs Switzerland last-16 clash.
Luis Enrique's Spain became the first team in the history of the European Championship to score five goals in successive matches. La Rojo achieved this feat when they defeated Croatia 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash.
Highlights: SPA beats CRO 5-3
With this victory, Spain advanced to the quarterfinals and will meet the winner of France vs Switzerland last-16 clash.
WATCH FULL CROATIA VS SPAIN HIGHLIGHTS!
The mayhem began with an extraordinary own goal when Pedri's back pass skipped past Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon and ended up in the back of their own net. However, 18 minutes later, Pablo Sarabia smashed home to take the teams level 1-1 at half-time.
The start to the second half mirrored that of the first; as Spain dominated possession and created chances. Eventually, Cesar Azpilicueta headed the ball home from a perfectly-weighted Ferran Torres cross to take his side ahead. Torres then made it 3-1 when the Croats were caught sleeping after a short halt and Torres made the most of it.
ALSO WATCH| Euro 2020: Bizarre! Spain goalkeeper's blunder leads to own goal against Croatia in Round of 16 match - WATCH
With five minutes left on the clock, it looked done and dusted for Luka Modric's Croatia. However, Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic had other plans as they scored a goal each to force extra time.
Croatia's joy did not last long enough as Alvaro Morata, who has come under heavy fire by the fans and has received death threats, found the roof of the net with a pinpoint left-footed volley. Three minutes later, in the 103rd minute, Mikel Oyarzabal slotted past the Croat goalkeeper from close range and that's how Spain secured a memorable and historic win.
-
Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL
-
Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions
-
Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch
-
‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves