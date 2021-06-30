Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020, Sweden vs Ukraine: Action in images
football

Euro 2020, Sweden vs Ukraine: Action in images

Euro 2020, Sweden vs Ukraine: Here is all the action in images from Sweden vs Ukraine match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:41 AM IST
Robin Olsen, Sweden goalkeeper, made a good save to deny Ukraine and Roman Yaremchuk the opener in the 11th minute. (AP)
Seven minutes later, Sweden's prolific scorer Emil Forsberg mistimed a header and dragged the ball wide of the goal post. (AP)
Oleksandr Zinchenko eventually broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he drilled home the ball from close range. (AP)
But their joy and lead lasted only 16 minutes as Emil Forsberg's shot deflected into the back of the Ukraine goal. Both teams headed into the break level at 1-1. (AP)
The first real chance of the second fell towards Ukraine's way in the 55th minute when Serhiy Sydorchuk's shot came off the post. (AP)
Exactly a minute later, Emil Forsberg's shot met the same fate as his curler came off the woodwork. (AP)
After 90 minutes and a goalless second half, the match headed into Extra time. (REUTERS)
OFF YOU GO! Marcus Danielsson received a red card in the 99th minute for a really dangerous challenge on Artem Besyedin. (AP)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP