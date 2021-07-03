Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: 'Things we dreamed of as kids, everything we've been through'- Schmeichel says Denmark going for win v Czechs
football

Euro 2020: 'Things we dreamed of as kids, everything we've been through'- Schmeichel says Denmark going for win v Czechs

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, ahead of their Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash against Czech Republic, said that his team are going for the win.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Euro 2020: Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel during training ahead of their Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash against Czech Republic..(REUTERS)

What a turnaround Denmark have staged at Euro 2020. After losing their first two matches and surviving Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest scare, the Danes won two on the trot to find themselves in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, they will face Czech Republic, hoping to repeat the feat of 1992, when they won the European Championship in stellar fashion.

"We are not done yet and we are going to attack tomorrow with the same attitude and hunger - the gold is far away right now, but the hunger is great," team captain Simon Kjaer told a news conference on Friday.

ALSO READ| UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming, Czech Republic vs Denmark: When & where to watch

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, whose father Peter kept goal for the 1992 team, said motivations abounded.

"The things we dreamed of as kids, and everything we've been through as a team. The love for the national team has grown bigger and bigger," he said.

"We built momentum under (previous coach) Age (Hareide), we could not imagine how crazy it would be. We want to continue to make the country and the families proud. This is not going to stop - tomorrow, we go to war."

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand, before the start of the tournament, that his wards would draw inspiration from the country's 1992 triumph and ahead of their quarterfinals clash, he said that they were only aiming for thing- the victory.

"We have two dreams - we want to win something and help inspire and excite. We can feel the energy from all over Denmark, from young and old," he told reporters.

"It provides motivation and we have a huge inner hunger. That's how the whole team is. And we know it's about winning it all - we have always said that."

Schmeichel said he had not made any special preparations to deal with Czech striker Patrik Schick, who has netted three goals so far at Euro 2020, including a lob from almost halfway against Scotland.

"I have not analysed Schick. I prepare in the same way no matter who I play against. I watch football and know what the teams can do, but it does not matter who hits the ball, because if they hit it right, it can go in," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP