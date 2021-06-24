Euro 2020: Top 5 goals from Group Stage- Watch Videos

Euro 2020, which commenced on June 11, has treated the fans with some action-packed matches and some surprising results. With the top 24 teams from the continent battling it out for the elusive European Championship trophy, the players have left no stone unturned in giving their best. In the process, they have hit some spectacular goals to bring top-notch entertainment to the fans. Let's check out the top 5 goals from the Group Stage:

1) Holy Schick! - The top spot has to go to Czech Republic's Patrick Schick, who scored from 49.7 yards out, from near the halfway line, against Scotland. A king ricochet fell his way and when he saw the opposition goalkeeper off his line, he pulled the trigger.





2) The best deliver when most needed! Luka Modric, former Ballon d'Or winner scored an outrageous goal from the outside of his right boot against Scotland. Mateo Kovacic, after receiving the ball from the left flank, threaded it to Modric outside the box. The 35-year-old went for goal from the outside of his right boot and smashed the ball into the net by curling the ball from the inside of his foot.





3) Watch this one on loop! Andreas Christensen scored a stunning goal against Russia to help his side seal their spot in the last 16 of the competition. He charged in from outside the box and absolutely nailed the contact. There was no stopping that.

🇩🇰 Scintillating first-time effort from distance by Andreas Christensen!



👀Goal of the Round 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥? #EUROGOTR | @GazpromFootball pic.twitter.com/r3Fr0Kuzq8 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021





4) Stop that, if you can! Irfan Kahveci, of Turkey, worked his way inside after manipulating the ball with the sole of his feet. He then rifled the ball into the back of the net. En route to the goal, the ball looped up and then dipped. SENSATIONAL

Goal of the Round 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥? ⚽️ İrfan Can Kahveci's footwork & finish... Turkey's only goal in the tournament is an exceptional one! 😍#EURO2020 #EUROGOTR #Gazprom #Football pic.twitter.com/15gJgzm9GG — Gazprom Football (@GazpromFootball) June 21, 2021





5) A goal that almost scripted history! Hungary captain Adam Szalai netted a spectacular diving header in their final Group E encounter against Germany. Roland Sallai's cross from the right fell perfectly for Szalai inside the box and the skipper made no mistake. However, his side crashed out of the tournament after a 22- draw with Germany.

Captain, leader, legend.



Adam Szalai's goal currently means that Hungary are going through! Can they hang on though?pic.twitter.com/OUJIWHKntP — FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) June 23, 2021