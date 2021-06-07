Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
EURO 2020: White replaces injured Alexander-Arnold in England's squad

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's final 26-member squad for the upcoming Euro 2020
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 01:16 PM IST
File Photo of Ben White in action for England.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's final 26-member squad for the upcoming Euro 2020, the team said on Monday.

Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad last week after he suffered a thigh injury during the closing stages of their 1-0 friendly win over Austria on June 2.

White, 23, made his England debut against Austria and was also part of the team which defeated Romania 1-0 in Sunday's final Euro warm-up game.

He was part of coach Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad.

England start their campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before they face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all the games being played at Wembley.

uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 trent alexander-arnold brighton & hove albion gareth southgate england england football team liverpool
