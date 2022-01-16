Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Everton fire Rafa Benitez after 200 days as manager
football

Everton fire Rafa Benitez after 200 days as manager

Everton has won just once in the league since the end of September, with the defeat at Carrow Road leaving the team in 15th place.
Everton's head coach Rafael Benitez gives instructions during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Hull City and Everton at the MKM Stadium in Hull.(AP)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 08:57 PM IST
AP | , Liverpool

Rafa Benitez was fired as Everton manager on Sunday following a 2-1 loss to Norwich in the Premier League that plunged the team closer to the relegation zone.

Benitez was a contentious appointment in the offseason owing to his close links with Everton’s local rival, Liverpool, which he managed from 2004-10 and led to a Champions League title in 2005.

Everton has won just once in the league since the end of September, with the defeat at Carrow Road leaving the team in 15th place — six points above the relegation zone — and fans angry.

The decision was taken to end Benitez's reign after 200 days in charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
everton
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP