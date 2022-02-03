Everton's new boss Frank Lampard 'under no illusions' about task at hand

Everton's new manager Frank Lampard said on Thursday he was fully aware of the task facing him as he sets about reversing a slump in fortunes for the Merseyside club.

The former Chelsea player and manager was appointed on Jan. 31 on a two-and-a-half-year contract, and will be looking to hit the ground running with the club hovering four points above the relegation zone after three straight league defeats.

"We're in a position the club doesn't want to be in," Lampard told reporters in his first news conference at the club. "I'm under no illusions. We have a squad who can improve quickly, I hope.

"It starts with work on the training ground, and with getting the mindset of the group right. I understand that in the short term, the goal is to improve our league position.

"Long-term, it's a club with huge ambition, a huge fan-base and a desire to improve and become a Premier League club that's fighting at the top half of the table. There is a lot of work to be done."

Lampard, who started his coaching career at second-tier Derby County in 2018, said he was hoping to quickly bring a sense of positivity to Everton and make an impression on the players.

"Sometimes when you lose games, and you're having a bad period of form, it can affect the confidence of the players," Lampard said.

"I can already see some things that the players are doing which aren't right from where I'm looking at it. Every manager, every coach is going to have their own way of thinking.

"My job is to bring a positive atmosphere and use the right words to get as quickly as possible to a point where you can see my imprint on the club."

The 43-year-old spoke highly of January signings Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli, saying he was confident he could get the pair firing on all cylinders again after their careers stalled at previous clubs.

"I had conversations with both Dele and Donny, they're players I've gone up against in the past and I'm very impressed with them," Lampard said. "It's good to get players who have a point to prove, they both come here with a hunger.

"I trust in their talent, I trust in them as people. It's my job as coach to set the environment for them, and harness the natural talent they have."

After hosting Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, Everton travel to Newcastle United for a league game three days later before a home game against Leeds United on Feb. 12.

