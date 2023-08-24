'Every time Lionel Messi scores... people say...?: Beckham's bombshell reaction to Inter Miami 'match-fixing' claims

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to another victory, sealing a narrow penalty shootout win vs Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final, at the TQL Stadium on Thursday. Since his arrival, the former PSG and Barcelona star has transformed the side into a feared team. He also led them to their first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup final last weekend, defeating SC Nashville in a nervy penalty shootout.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Co-owner David Beckham hugs Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami after defeating Nashville SC in penalty shootout to win the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Messi has also been helped by the arrival of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who were his teammates in Spain. Busquets has been bossing the midfield since his arrival. Meanwhile, Alba has added more depth in attacking with his runs from the left-back role.

Since their victory in the Leagues Cup final, there have been claims of the match being a 'fix'. The rumour started when a reporter commented that their recent form seems like it has been scripted. Responding to those claims, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said, "Every time Leo [Messi] scores one of these goals, every time Busi (Busquets) makes one of these passes, every time Jordi [Alba] makes one of these runs, people say ‘Is it a fix?'"

"It’s the biggest compliment that anyone can give these players because it is like a movie. You watch these players play and it’s emotional because everything about their play is beautiful. Everything about their mannerisms is beautiful and everything about them as individuals, off the pitch, is beautiful," he further added.

Against Cincinnati, Inter Miami were trailing 0-1 at half-time after a goal from Luciano Acosta (18') in the first-half. Then Brandon Vazquez scored in the 53rd-minute to make it 2-0 for Cincinnati. But Messi came to his side's rescue once again to assist Leonardo Campana in the 68th-minute, which reduced Cincinnati's lead to 2-1. Then Messi assisted Campana once again, in the seventh minute of stoppage time, shocking Cincinnati and the score read 2-2. Then in the first-half of extra-time, Josef Martinez (93') made it 3-2 for Miami, but Yuya Kubo made it 3-3 in the 114th-minute.

During the shootout, Miami converted all their five penalties. Meanwhile, Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund missed their fifth attempt and Miami sealed a 5-4 shootout victory.

