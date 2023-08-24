Messi's incredible act for opposition star and his children after Miami beat Cincinnati in penalties

Lionel Messi could not score for the first time since arriving in the United States but the Argentine played an impactful role in guiding Inter Miami to a thrilling victory. Messi came up with two vital assists and converted a spot kick in penalty shootout as Inter Miami defeated FC Cincinnati to reach the final of the Open Cup on Wednesday night. Following the semi-final, Messi was seen swapping shirts with his fellow countryman and Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta. The Cincinnati player did not forget to give a tight hug to Messi. Messi was seen swapping shirts with his fellow countryman and Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta

But it was not only FC Cincinnati captain Acosta who had wanted to secure Messi’s shirt. Cincinnati’s Argentine winger Alvaro Barreal had also expressed his desire to get Messi’s jersey. “If I have the chance, I’ll ask him [Messi] too. It’s a dream for me, He’s an idol. He’s the captain, so we’re going to respect him, but obviously, I’m going to ask him for it. We’ll see who takes it,” Barreal was quoted as saying by AS before the match against Inter Miami.

Acosta, on the other hand, also seemed excited with the prospect of having Lionel Messi’s jersey. “He [Lionel Messi] has two, one for the first half and one for the second half. In the tunnel, I’m going to ask him for it. I haven’t spoken to him yet but I’m going to send a little message to see if I can guarantee it. It would be the first shirt of his that I’ll have,” Acosta said.

Luciano Acosta has been a part of FC Cincinnati since 2021. The 29-year-old is the second-highest goal-scorer in the Major League Soccer (MLS) this season with 12 strikes under his belt. Acosta scored the first goal of the night during the Open Cup fixture against Inter Miami. Acosta netted his 14th goal across all competitions this season with a header from Gabonese striker Aaron Boupendza. Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez scored the second goal of the game in the 53rd minute.

Lionel Messi provided the first assist of the match from a free kick in the 68th minute to bring Inter Miami’s deficit down to one goal. It was Leonardo Campana who found the back of the net for the Herons. Messi came up with his second assist in the dying minutes to help Campana complete his brace. Campana’s second goal of the night forced the semi-final tie to move into overtime.

Inter Miami led for the first time in the game when Josef Martínez scored three minutes into the first half of the extra time. Miami’s lead, however, did not last long as Cincinnati midfielder Yuya Kubo scored in the 114th minute to enforce penalty kicks.

Lionel Messi made Inter Miami’s first attempt in the shootout and the Argentine World Cup-winning skipper made no mistake in earning a lead for his side. Inter Miami, ultimately, prevailed 5-4 in penalties over Cincinnati to book their spot in the summit clash.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail