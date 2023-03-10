FA Women's Super League gets first exclusive broadcast partner in India

The FA Women's Super League (WSL) will be streamed on FanCode in India. The partnership will include 20 select matches this season, set for a thrilling climax with four teams in the title race, and 57 matches in the 2023/24 season. This is the first time that the Barclays FA WSL will be broadcast in India.

The Barclays FA WSL is England’s top-level football league for women. Established in 2011, the WSL has grown to become one of the most competitive women's football leagues in the world and also amongst the most followed. The league comprises 12 teams, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City, among others. It’s also home to some of the top players around the globe including Vivianne Miedema, Sam Kerr, Alessia Russo, Bethany England and Lauren James.

Football fans will be able to catch all the action for free on the FanCode mobile app (available on Android and iOS), the FanCode TV app (available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, and Samsung TV), and on www.fancode.com. The full schedule can be viewed here.

As women’s sports continues to move from strength to strength, FanCode has become the go-to destination for access to top-level women's sports in India and globally. Some of the other marquee women’s tournaments streamed on FanCode included the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, FIH Women’s Pro League, FIH Nations Cup, Indian national football team’s friendlies amongst others. Domestically, FanCode has streamed the Senior National Women’s Hockey Championship, Jharkhand Women’s T20 trophy, KCA Pink T20 Challenger trophy, etc.

