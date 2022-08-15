Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FIFA bans two players for doping in World Cup qualifying

football
Published on Aug 15, 2022 08:09 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in November in Qatar(Reuters)
AP |

FIFA has handed out four-year doping bans to two players who tested positive for banned substances during qualifying for this year's World Cup.

FIFA said in a statement on Monday that El Salvador forward Erick Alejandro Rivera tested positive for the steroid clostebol after a 3-0 loss to Canada on Sept. 8, while Sabri Ali Mohamed of Djibouti tested positive for testosterone following a 4-0 loss to Algeria on Nov. 12.

El Salvador and Djibouti both failed to qualify for this year's tournament in Qatar.

Both players had been provisionally suspended. FIFA said Rivera is banned from all matches until Oct. 5, 2025, while Mohamed is suspended until Jan. 11, 2026.

Topics
fifa world cup
