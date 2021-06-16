Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / FIFA clears Funes Mori to switch from Argentina to Mexico
football

FIFA clears Funes Mori to switch from Argentina to Mexico

FIFA said it approved a request by the Mexico soccer federation for Rogelio to switch eligibility from Argentina.
AP | , Zurich
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Rogelio Funes Mori(Twitter)

Argentina-born forward Rogelio Funes Mori has been cleared to represent Mexico, FIFA said Wednesday, meaning he could one day play against his twin brother Ramiro.

FIFA said it approved a request by the Mexico soccer federation for Rogelio to switch eligibility from Argentina.

Rogelio can make the move because he played in only a friendly for Argentina’s senior team in 2012 and has lived in Mexico for more than five years. Now 30, he helped his club Monterrey win the CONCACAF Champions League in 2019.

Ramiro Funes Mori has played more than 20 times for Argentina and was in the 2019 Copa America squad.

The former Everton defender won the Europa League with Villarreal last month.

Both brothers began their careers with River Plate.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa council mexico
TRENDING NEWS

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP