FIFA Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez arrives in Kolkata, says 'delighted to be here'

FIFA Golden Glove winner of the 2022 World Cup Emiliano Martinez on Monday arrived in Kolkata for a two-day visit, which has already hosted some of the legendary footballers in the past. However, this is the first time the city will host a reigning World Cup champ. Martinez played a key role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar last year, as he made a number of saves during the regulation 90 minutes and 30 minutes extra time, and denied Kinsgley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni in the penalty shootout.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata(PTI)

As expected Martinez's arrival drew huge crowd at the airport, where he was received by Mohun Bagan officials, following which the Argentine checked into a five-star hotel on EM Bypass. Martinez will take part in a host of events lined up for the next two days.

"I'm feeling great. It's a lovely country. I'm delighted to be here. I'm really excited. I promised I'm gonna come to India so I'm here. It's a place I always wanted to come," Martinez told reporters.

Martinez's itinerary officially starts with a programme titled 'Tahader Katha' in the afternoon on Tuesday, where the goalkeeper will interact with school kids at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

Following which he will head to Mohun Bagan ground, where he will be felicitating reportedly ten Bengal goalkeepers, including Bhaskar Ganguly and Hemanta Dora.

He will also be attending an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan All Stars and Kolkata Police All Stars in the evening.

On Wednesday, which is the final day of Martinez's trip, the Argentine will visit Sreebhumi Club in Lake Town and take part in the 'Paanch e Paanch' programme. There he will award the winners of the programme and engage in a football clinic for youngsters at Santosh Mitra Square.

The goalkeeper flew to Kolkata after visiting Bangladesh capital Dhaka, where he also met the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Terming it an "extraordinary" trip, Martinez wrote on his Instagram: “The people here, with their love, care, and unrivaled hospitality, have truly melted my heart. I eagerly anticipate my return to this beautiful country in the near future.”

Martinez adds to the list of famous footballers, who have graced the city in the past.

Legendary footballer Pele, who passed away in December last year, along with Carlos Alberto had visited the city with New York Cosmos for an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan in 1977.

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn bid farewell to competitive football in the city after an exhibition tie against the same club back in 2008.

Other legends to have graced the city in the past include Gerd Muller, Cafu, and Diego Forlan among several others.

