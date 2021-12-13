Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FIFA launches dedicated commercial programme for women's game to boost growth

FIFA said that under the commercial programme, companies will have more tailored opportunities to work with women's soccer and directly support their growth and development.
FIFA launches dedicated commercial programme for women's game to boost growth(REUTERS)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Reuters |

FIFA has introduced a new commercial partnership structure that includes dedicated programmes for the women's game for the first time, world soccer's governing body said on Monday.

FIFA said that under the commercial programme, companies will have more tailored opportunities to work with women's soccer and directly support their growth and development.

"This marks a groundbreaking moment to maximize the growth of the women's game and its marketing appeal, as we create equal commercial models across women's and men's football for the first time," said FIFA's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman said.

"We're excited about the opportunities for brands who want to support women's sport, help accelerate women's equality, and wish to align themselves with the unparalleled momentum around women's football."

The commercial partnership structure also includes packages for men's soccer and e-sports or gaming.

"The new model will allow our partners to create more tailored programming and marketing activations that align directly with their strategic business goals..." said FIFA's chief commercial officer Kay Madati. 

 

