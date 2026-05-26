Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites

    FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites

    Published on: May 26, 2026 3:18 AM IST
    AFP
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Defending champions Argentina and England will have their World Cup teams based in Kansas City under a list of training sites announced by FIFA on Monday.

    FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites
    FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites

    The record 48 teams competing in the global football showdown that begins next month will have 39 teams based in the United States, seven more based in Mexico and two based in Canada.

    "Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," said Heimo Schirgi, 2026 FIFA World Cup chief operating officer. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."

    Iran were confirmed with a team base in Tijuana, Mexico.

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country would allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions.

    Colombia, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay will also be based in Mexico with Canada and Panama based in Canada and the rest settled in US venues.

    Algeria: Kansas City

    Argentina: Kansas City

    Australia: San Francisco Bay Area

    Austria: Goleta, CA

    Belgium: Renton, WA

    Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sandy, UT

    Brazil: New York-New Jersey

    Canada: Vancouver

    Cote d'Ivoire: Philadelphia

    Congo DR: Houston

    Colombia: Guadalajara, MX

    Cabo Verde: Tampa, FL

    Croatia: Alexandria

    Curaçao: Boca Raton, FL

    Czechia: Dallas

    Ecuador: Columbus, OH

    Egypt: Spokane, WA

    England: Kansas City

    Spain: Chattanooga, TN

    France: Boston

    Germany: Winston-Salem, NC

    Ghana: Boston

    Haiti: New York-New Jersey

    Iran: Tijuana, MX

    Iraq: Greenbrier, WV

    Jordan: Portland

    Japan: Nashville, TN

    South Korea: Guadalajara, MX

    Saudi Arabia: Austin, TX

    Morocco: New York-New Jersey

    Mexico: Mexico City

    Netherlands: Kansas City

    Norway: Greensboro, NC

    New Zealand: San Diego

    Panama: New Tecumseth, CAN

    Paraguay: San Francisco Bay Area

    Portugal: Palm Beach Gardens

    Qatar: Santa Barbara, CA

    South Africa: Pachuca, MX

    Scotland: Charlotte, NC

    Senegal: New York-New Jersey

    Switzerland: San Diego

    Sweden: Dallas

    Tunisia: Monterrey, MX

    Turkiye: Mesa, AZ

    Uruguay: Cancun, MX

    United States: Irvine

    Uzbekistan: Atlanta

    js/

    Waters

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    Home/Sports/Football/FIFA Reveals 48 World Cup Team Base Training Sites
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes