Defending champions Argentina and England will have their World Cup teams based in Kansas City under a list of training sites announced by FIFA on Monday. FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites

The record 48 teams competing in the global football showdown that begins next month will have 39 teams based in the United States, seven more based in Mexico and two based in Canada.

"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," said Heimo Schirgi, 2026 FIFA World Cup chief operating officer. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."

Iran were confirmed with a team base in Tijuana, Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country would allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions.

Colombia, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay will also be based in Mexico with Canada and Panama based in Canada and the rest settled in US venues.

Algeria: Kansas City

Argentina: Kansas City

Australia: San Francisco Bay Area

Austria: Goleta, CA

Belgium: Renton, WA

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sandy, UT

Brazil: New York-New Jersey

Canada: Vancouver

Cote d'Ivoire: Philadelphia

Congo DR: Houston

Colombia: Guadalajara, MX

Cabo Verde: Tampa, FL

Croatia: Alexandria

Curaçao: Boca Raton, FL

Czechia: Dallas

Ecuador: Columbus, OH

Egypt: Spokane, WA

England: Kansas City

Spain: Chattanooga, TN

France: Boston

Germany: Winston-Salem, NC

Ghana: Boston

Haiti: New York-New Jersey

Iran: Tijuana, MX

Iraq: Greenbrier, WV

Jordan: Portland

Japan: Nashville, TN

South Korea: Guadalajara, MX

Saudi Arabia: Austin, TX

Morocco: New York-New Jersey

Mexico: Mexico City

Netherlands: Kansas City

Norway: Greensboro, NC

New Zealand: San Diego

Panama: New Tecumseth, CAN

Paraguay: San Francisco Bay Area

Portugal: Palm Beach Gardens

Qatar: Santa Barbara, CA

South Africa: Pachuca, MX

Scotland: Charlotte, NC

Senegal: New York-New Jersey

Switzerland: San Diego

Sweden: Dallas

Tunisia: Monterrey, MX

Turkiye: Mesa, AZ

Uruguay: Cancun, MX

United States: Irvine

Uzbekistan: Atlanta

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Waters

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