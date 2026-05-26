FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites
FIFA reveals 48 World Cup team base training sites
Defending champions Argentina and England will have their World Cup teams based in Kansas City under a list of training sites announced by FIFA on Monday.
The record 48 teams competing in the global football showdown that begins next month will have 39 teams based in the United States, seven more based in Mexico and two based in Canada.
"Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup," said Heimo Schirgi, 2026 FIFA World Cup chief operating officer. "They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament."
Iran were confirmed with a team base in Tijuana, Mexico.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country would allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions.
Colombia, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay will also be based in Mexico with Canada and Panama based in Canada and the rest settled in US venues.
Algeria: Kansas City
Argentina: Kansas City
Australia: San Francisco Bay Area
Austria: Goleta, CA
Belgium: Renton, WA
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sandy, UT
Brazil: New York-New Jersey
Canada: Vancouver
Cote d'Ivoire: Philadelphia
Congo DR: Houston
Colombia: Guadalajara, MX
Cabo Verde: Tampa, FL
Croatia: Alexandria
Curaçao: Boca Raton, FL
Czechia: Dallas
Ecuador: Columbus, OH
Egypt: Spokane, WA
England: Kansas City
Spain: Chattanooga, TN
France: Boston
Germany: Winston-Salem, NC
Ghana: Boston
Haiti: New York-New Jersey
Iran: Tijuana, MX
Iraq: Greenbrier, WV
Jordan: Portland
Japan: Nashville, TN
South Korea: Guadalajara, MX
Saudi Arabia: Austin, TX
Morocco: New York-New Jersey
Mexico: Mexico City
Netherlands: Kansas City
Norway: Greensboro, NC
New Zealand: San Diego
Panama: New Tecumseth, CAN
Paraguay: San Francisco Bay Area
Portugal: Palm Beach Gardens
Qatar: Santa Barbara, CA
South Africa: Pachuca, MX
Scotland: Charlotte, NC
Senegal: New York-New Jersey
Switzerland: San Diego
Sweden: Dallas
Tunisia: Monterrey, MX
Turkiye: Mesa, AZ
Uruguay: Cancun, MX
United States: Irvine
Uzbekistan: Atlanta
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