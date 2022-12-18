Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022: A look back at the teams that have retained the trophy

FIFA World Cup 2022: A look back at the teams that have retained the trophy

Published on Dec 18, 2022 10:26 AM IST

France have a chance at becoming just the third team to successfully defend their World Cup titles and put themselves in some legendary company.

Kylian Mbappe can join the ranks of the likes of Pele in becoming one of the very few to have won back to back World Cup titles(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Had it not been for the fact that they are facing Argentina and Lionel Messi, who has said that he will not be playing international football after this regardless of the result, the buildup to 2022 FIFA World Cup final would have mostly been about France. They came into tournament with some of their biggest stars out injured and with the prospect of falling to the curse of European World Cup winners in the 21st century, thus exiting the tournament in the group stage.

Instead, they went past the group stage on a canter and were relatively untroubled in the knockouts as well and now, they stand a chance at becoming just the third team in history to have won back to back World Cup titles. Let's take a look at the two other teams that have this elusive achievement to boast of.

Italy 1934 and 1938: Qatar 2022 marks the second consecutive time that Italy have not qualified for the World Cup, despite the fact that they are the reigning European champions. Their absence is a big hole as Italy are the second-most succesfull team behind Brazil in the history of the tournament having won it four times. Two of those came in back to back tournaments as they won the second and third editions of the World Cup back in 1934 and 1938. They beat Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extra time in the final of the 1934 tournament that was held in Italy. They then beat Hungary 4-2 in the 1938 final which was hosted in France. Their manager at the time, Vittorio Pozzo, remains the only coach to have won back to back World Cup titles.

Brazil 1958 and 1962: The 1958 tournament will forever be remembered as the one that gave the World Pele. The tournament was held in Sweden and Pele, aged 17, scored the winner in a 1-0 quarter-final win over Wales before getting hat-trick in the semi-finals against France to take Brazil to the final. They faced hosts Sweden there and Pele scored what is still regarded as one of the greatest goals ever scored in a World Cup final. He scored another while Vava and Mario Zagallo found the back of the net as Brazil won their first World Cup title with a 5-2 win.

In Chile 1962, Brazil were handed a major blow when Pele was injured in their opening match against the hosts. Brazil somehow made it to the final but were handed a futher blow when Garrincha got injured. Brazil went 1-0 down in the 15th minute of the final against Czechoslovakia. But goals from Amarildo, Zito and Vava gave them a 3-1 win and a second consecutive World Cup title.

