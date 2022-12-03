FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo hails Portugal’s group stage performance, backs teammates for Round of 16

With Portugal topping Group H to qualify for the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming for glory in what could possibly be his last-appearance in this competition. The 37-year-old has hardly had much action in club football in the second season of his second stint with Manchester United. To make matters worse, he saw his contract with United get terminated after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club. Despite all that, Ronaldo will be looking for a fresh start and has done so in Qatar, scoring in the opener vs Ghana. Despite his new-found form, the Portugal captain couldn't prevent a defeat for his side in their final group fixture, losing 1-2 vs South Korea.

After the final set of Group H fixtures, Portugal finished on top with six points, followed by South Korea (four points). Uruguay finished third with four points, and Ghana occupied fourth spot with three.

Despite the defeat against South Korea, Ronaldo expressed his pride in finishing top of the group and had a special message for his teammates and fans. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "First two goals achieved: grading and leading our group. But there is so much more to come! Come on Portugal!"

Portugal will face Switzerland in their Round of 16 fixture, scheduled for December 7, at the Lusail Stadium. During the defeat vs South Korea, Ronaldo was also involved in a verbal spat with a opposition player, who criticised him for failing to leave the field quickly enough when he was substituted in the 65th-minute.

"It happened when I was substituted. The Korean player was telling me to go off more quickly and I told him to be quiet, because he hasn't got any authority," Ronaldo told reporters.

"If I wasn't going quickly enough, it was up to the referee to say so. There shouldn't be any controversy, it was just in the heat of the moment."

