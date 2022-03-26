FIFA World Cup 2022 expecting highest ever Indian attendance

The first-ever FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the Arab world is set to draw the highest-ever attendance from India. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be hosted by Qatar and Fanatic Sports is set to open up an avenue for passionate Indian football fans to see their stars in action from close quarters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's first dedicated sports travel company has been appointed as the joint exclusive sales agent in India for the sale of the World Cup's Official Hospitality Programme.

Fanatic Sports on Friday officially launched the FIFA World Cup Official Hospitality Package that will not only allow fans to enjoy matches from the best seats in the stadium but also stay in top-notch accommodations, meet and greet sporting personalities as well as complete match experience day with access to lounge, food and beverages.

India’s national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who was present at the ‘Launch Event’ of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Hospitality Programme, was full of praise for such experiential travels that the company has come up with.

“There’s a huge football fan base in India. This is the opportunity the Indians fans must be waiting for. Watching top footballers live from close quarters is always a dream. Fanatic Sports has brought some exciting Official Hospitality Packages which allow you a lot of other benefits which are usually not available when watching matches on your own,” said Chhetri at the official launch of the hospitality packages for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is the biggest opportunity for Indian football fans to watch the FIFA World Cup™ live as it has never been conducted so close to India. It’s hardly a three-and-a half-hour flight away from their homes,” Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Fanatic Sports said.

The World Cup is set to start on November 21 this year.