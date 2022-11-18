FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi, Argentina teammates reject 5-star hotel for student halls in Qatar. Here's why

Football extravaganza finally beckons us all, with the FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled to begin in Qatar on November 20. It looks like Argentina have decided on a different plan to success, with Lionel Messi and his teammates rejecting the five-star hotel accommodation for student lodging and its because they can host barbecues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On arriving in Doha on Thursday, the team instead headed to Qatar University to stay in the student halls there. The decision was also made by the AFA officials, so that the players can have asados, which is one of the country's traditional barbeque dishes. A official from the Argentine FA told the Mail, "We visited the campus several times and chose it because not only does it have great facilities but it also has open-air space for asados. This is very important to the players and Argentines in general, it’s part of our culture."

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar accused of using fake paid Indian fans for parade, organisers reject ‘disappointing’ claims

"We want to make them feel at home while they are in Qatar and the best way to do this is to make sure that they get a taste of home while focusing on the football", the official further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, it is worth noting that a custom-build barbecue has already been installed so that the Argentine players can enjoy their asados. Asados is barbecued meat, which is coated lightly with coarse salt. It is then paired with a salad and wine.

Qatar University is among the leading academic institutions in the region, with state-of-the-art sporting facilities. Other than its 10,000 capacity stadium, it also has an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Argentina open their campaign on November 22, against Group C opponents Saudi Arabia, followed by Mexico on November 27. Their final Group C fixture is scheduled for December 1, against Mexico. Having recently defeated UAE in a warm-up friendly, the team extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches, which also included their 2021 Copa America victory and 2022 Finalissima win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a recent interview with CONMEBOL, Messi also hinted at a possible retirement. "I love football, I love playing it and I enjoy it, the only thing I’ve done all my life is play football, and I’m sure that whatever I do after will be related to it, although I don’t know what. I don’t think I’ll play much more", the 35-year-old said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON