FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A highlights: Netherlands and Senegal enter last 16 with impressive wins

FIFA World Cup 2022, highlights Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Ismaïla Sarr's penalty and Kalidou Koulibaly's second-half strike powered Senegal to a famous win over Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Group A leaders Netherlands have been joined by Senegal, who have entered the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win over Ecuador. Senegal, who made it to the quarter-finals in 2002, will face the winners of Group B at the Qatar World Cup.

After spending more than 10 years to host the grandest stage of them all, Qatar became the earliest nation to exit from the group stage of the FIFA World Cup in 92 years. Qatar suffered heart-breaking defeats in all of its 3 group games of the showpiece event. In the aftermath of the infamous 'Disgrace of Gijon' episode, FIFA revised the structure of the group games taking place at the World Cup. Thus, Netherlands' match against Qatar and Senegal's clash with Ecuador kicked off at the same time.