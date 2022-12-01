Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany take early lead against Costa Rica, Spain 1-0 Japan in first half
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany take early lead against Costa Rica, Spain 1-0 Japan in first half

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 12:56 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany take on Costa Rica in a do or die clash, while Japan eye second upset of the tournament. Catch the LIVE updates of Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany:

Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score update: Germany have taken an early lead against Costa Rica in the do or die encounter for the 2014 World Cup winners. Serge Gnabry heads it past Keylor Navas from an incoming cross. Meanwhile, Spain too are leading by one goal against Japan. Alvaro Morata is the man, who scored the goal for the 2010 World Cup winners. Catch the LIVE updates of Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:56 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Quick judgement by Keylor Navas

    Costa Rica lose the ball in their own half, which is then played forward towards the German forward. Quick judgement by Keylor Navas as he rushes outside the box and sends the ball to the opposition's half.

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:52 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Dangerous ball by Leroy Sane

    Another dangerous ball by Leroy Sane as he finds Gnabry inside the box on the right side. He then tries to play it towards the center but the ball is cleared for a corner by Juan Pablo Vargas. 

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:50 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany dictate proceedings

    20 minutes on the clock and it is Germany, who are dictating proceedings at the moment. Navas has already been tested on quite a few occasions as Costa Rica try to find their feet in the contest.

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:45 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain take early lead

    Alvaro Morata breaks the deadlock as Spain take an early lead against Japan.

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:43 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany take an early lead

    Germany take an early lead. The ball is played into the right side, from where a cross is played in the box. Serge Gnabry connects the ball with his head and it goes past Keylor Navas for a goal. 

    GER 1-0 CRC

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:40 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Brilliant by Jamal Musiala but no goal

    A through ball inside the Costa Rica box by Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala jostles for it. He manages to reach the ball first and runs from the right towards the center of the goal, but fails to take an attempt. 

    The ball goes towards the left side, before Germany concede a freekick.

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:35 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Early corner for Germany

    Early corner for Germany. Joshua Kimmich takes the setpiece, the ball bounces in the D, before it is cleared away by the Costa Rica defender.

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:33 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Here we go! 

    The matches are underway. Germany get the ball rolling against Costa Rica.

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:25 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Pre-match rituals

    We are ready with the pre-match rituals. The action will get underway shortly.

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:12 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Costa Rica's campaign so far

    Costa Rica opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a tough 0-7 defeat against Spain. However, the Luis Fernando Suárez’s side secured an important 1-0 victory in their second campaign to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

    Will they proceed to the next round, we'll have to wait and watch!

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:06 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Round of 16 scenario

    The teams, who will qualify for the round of 16 from Group E, will meet Morocco and Croatia. The winners of the group will take on Croatia, while the second best will meet the North African side.

  • Dec 02, 2022 12:01 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: A look at Spain's starting XI

    Spain have made five changes in their starting XI after the 1-1 draw against Germany. Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde, Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata will start. 

  • Dec 01, 2022 11:58 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: What about Spain

    Spain are the Group E leaders but if things go south against Japan, the 2010 World Cup winners may find themselves in a tough spot.

    If Japan beat Spain and Costa Rica beat Germany, the winners will advance to the next stage.

    If Japan beat Spain and Costa Rica play a draw against Germany, the goal difference will come into play. The same happens, if Japan beat Spain and Germany beat Costa Rica.

    Spain, however, have a healthy goal difference of 7, which is far better than the other three sides in Group E.  

  • Dec 01, 2022 11:52 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: How can Germany qualify

    Germany are currently placed at the bottom of the Group E table, securing one point from two matches. They need to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain to beat Japan. In case, Spain and Japan play a draw, the goal difference will come into consideration. 

    Germany currently have -1 goal difference, while Japan's stand at 0.

  • Dec 01, 2022 11:43 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany vs Costa Rica line-ups

    Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Oscar Duarte, Kendall Waston, Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Bryan Oviedo, Brandon Aguilera, Joel Campbell, Johan Venegas

    Germany: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller

  • Dec 01, 2022 11:40 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain vs Japan line-ups 

    Japan: Gonda, Itakura, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo, Kamada, Maeda, Kubo. 

    Subs: Kawashima, Yamane, Endo, Shibasaki, Doan, Mitoma, Minamino, Tomiyasu, Asano, Sakai, Machino, Ueda, Schmidt, Soma, Hiroki Ito.

    Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Balde, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Williams, Morata, Olmo. 

    Subs: Sanchez, Garcia, Llorente, Koke, Asensio, Ferran Torres, Raya, Guillamon, Pino, Jordi Alba, Carlos Soler, Carvajal, Sarabia, Laporte, Fati.

  • Dec 01, 2022 11:33 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany and Costa Rica. Simultaneously, we'll also be updating our readers about the Spain and Japan tie. Both the matches are equally important as the outcome will decide the teams proceeding to the round-of-16 stage. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

