FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany take early lead against Costa Rica, Spain 1-0 Japan in first half

Dec 02, 2022 12:56 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Quick judgement by Keylor Navas
Costa Rica lose the ball in their own half, which is then played forward towards the German forward. Quick judgement by Keylor Navas as he rushes outside the box and sends the ball to the opposition's half.
Dec 02, 2022 12:52 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Dangerous ball by Leroy Sane
Another dangerous ball by Leroy Sane as he finds Gnabry inside the box on the right side. He then tries to play it towards the center but the ball is cleared for a corner by Juan Pablo Vargas.
Dec 02, 2022 12:50 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany dictate proceedings
20 minutes on the clock and it is Germany, who are dictating proceedings at the moment. Navas has already been tested on quite a few occasions as Costa Rica try to find their feet in the contest.
Dec 02, 2022 12:45 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain take early lead
Alvaro Morata breaks the deadlock as Spain take an early lead against Japan.
Dec 02, 2022 12:43 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany take an early lead
Germany take an early lead. The ball is played into the right side, from where a cross is played in the box. Serge Gnabry connects the ball with his head and it goes past Keylor Navas for a goal.
GER 1-0 CRC
Dec 02, 2022 12:40 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Brilliant by Jamal Musiala but no goal
A through ball inside the Costa Rica box by Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala jostles for it. He manages to reach the ball first and runs from the right towards the center of the goal, but fails to take an attempt.
The ball goes towards the left side, before Germany concede a freekick.
Dec 02, 2022 12:35 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Early corner for Germany
Early corner for Germany. Joshua Kimmich takes the setpiece, the ball bounces in the D, before it is cleared away by the Costa Rica defender.
Dec 02, 2022 12:33 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Here we go!
The matches are underway. Germany get the ball rolling against Costa Rica.
Dec 02, 2022 12:25 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Pre-match rituals
We are ready with the pre-match rituals. The action will get underway shortly.
Dec 02, 2022 12:12 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Costa Rica's campaign so far
Costa Rica opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a tough 0-7 defeat against Spain. However, the Luis Fernando Suárez’s side secured an important 1-0 victory in their second campaign to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Will they proceed to the next round, we'll have to wait and watch!
Dec 02, 2022 12:06 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Round of 16 scenario
The teams, who will qualify for the round of 16 from Group E, will meet Morocco and Croatia. The winners of the group will take on Croatia, while the second best will meet the North African side.
Dec 02, 2022 12:01 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: A look at Spain's starting XI
Spain have made five changes in their starting XI after the 1-1 draw against Germany. Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde, Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata will start.
Dec 01, 2022 11:58 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: What about Spain
Spain are the Group E leaders but if things go south against Japan, the 2010 World Cup winners may find themselves in a tough spot.
If Japan beat Spain and Costa Rica beat Germany, the winners will advance to the next stage.
If Japan beat Spain and Costa Rica play a draw against Germany, the goal difference will come into play. The same happens, if Japan beat Spain and Germany beat Costa Rica.
Spain, however, have a healthy goal difference of 7, which is far better than the other three sides in Group E.
Dec 01, 2022 11:52 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: How can Germany qualify
Germany are currently placed at the bottom of the Group E table, securing one point from two matches. They need to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain to beat Japan. In case, Spain and Japan play a draw, the goal difference will come into consideration.
Germany currently have -1 goal difference, while Japan's stand at 0.
Dec 01, 2022 11:43 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Germany vs Costa Rica line-ups
Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Oscar Duarte, Kendall Waston, Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Bryan Oviedo, Brandon Aguilera, Joel Campbell, Johan Venegas
Germany: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller
Dec 01, 2022 11:40 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain vs Japan line-ups
Japan: Gonda, Itakura, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo, Kamada, Maeda, Kubo.
Subs: Kawashima, Yamane, Endo, Shibasaki, Doan, Mitoma, Minamino, Tomiyasu, Asano, Sakai, Machino, Ueda, Schmidt, Soma, Hiroki Ito.
Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Balde, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Williams, Morata, Olmo.
Subs: Sanchez, Garcia, Llorente, Koke, Asensio, Ferran Torres, Raya, Guillamon, Pino, Jordi Alba, Carlos Soler, Carvajal, Sarabia, Laporte, Fati.
Dec 01, 2022 11:33 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Germany and Costa Rica. Simultaneously, we'll also be updating our readers about the Spain and Japan tie. Both the matches are equally important as the outcome will decide the teams proceeding to the round-of-16 stage. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!