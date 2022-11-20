FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador Football Live Streaming: When and where to watch QAT vs ECU match online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will finally begin on Sunday, with hosts Qatar taking on Group A opponents Ecuador in the opener, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Qatar, who are the first Arab country to host the tournament, will be aiming to impress in the World Cup and recently secured a 2-2 draw vs Chile in September, which sums up their solid preparation. Meanwhile, Ecuador finished fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers and have been highly erratic for the last two years. They were also held to a 0-0 draw vs Iraq last week. Despite having a strong defence, the South American side have found it hard to score, scoring only twice in their last six friendlies.

They have faced each other in three games, with both sides winning a game each. The last time they met was in October 2018, when Qatar sealed a 4-3 victory. Qatar, who are also World Cup debutants, will be eyeing glory in front of the home crowd. The last time a team making its debut in the World Cup won its first match was in 2002 when Senegal defeated France.

Here are the live streaming details of the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match:

When and where will the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match take place?

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match will take place on Sunday (November 20), at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Which time will the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match begin?

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match is scheduled for kick-off at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the live broadcast of Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match be available for fans in India?

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match will be broadcasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in Indian television.

How will the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match be live streamed for fans in India?

The Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opener match will be live streamed via JioCinema for free in India.

