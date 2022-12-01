FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: Live Streaming details of Croatia vs Belgium, Japan vs Spain

With the race to Round of 16 intensifying Croatia face Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Thursday. Meanwhile, Canada take on Morocco in Group F's final set of fixtures, at the Al Thumama Stadium. Croatia are currently on top of Group F with four points, followed by Morocco with four points but with a lower goal difference. Meanwhile, Belgium are third with three points and Canada are bottom with zero points. Both Belgium and Croatia need to win their encounter to guarantee qualification. Meanwhile a loss for Belgium will see them knocked out, and a draw would see them rely on Morocco's result against Canada. Meanwhile, a defeat for Croatia will throw the group wide open, and they will need to rely on Canada defeating Morocco. Meanwhile, a victory for Morocco will send them to the knockouts and a draw will then depend on Croatia's match. If Morocco lost against Canada, then their destiny will depend on the result of Croatia vs Belgium.

Meanwhile, in Group E's final set of matches, Japan face Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium and Costa Rica take on Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium. Spain are on top of Group E with four points, followed by Japan with three points. Costa Rica are third with three points, but a lower goal difference than Japan. Germany are bottom with one point. All four sides are in contention for the Round of 16, with Spain needing at least a draw against Japan. A defeat for Spain will put their fate on the hands of Costa Rica and Germany. Meanwhile, Japan need to win their game, if they draw then their fate will depend on the other match. Meanwhile, Costa Rica need to win their game and if they draw, then they need Japan to lose their match. Meanwhile, Germany need to win and also will expect Japan to lose their fixture.

Where will the Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

The Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Khalifa International Staidum and Al Bayt Stadium respectively.

When will the Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

The Costa Rica vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will take place on Thursday (December 1), 8:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will take place on Friday (December 2), 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 matches be broadcasted live on televisions in India?

The Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be broadcasted live on televisions in India through Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 matches be live streamed in India?

The Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be live streamed in India through JioCinema.

