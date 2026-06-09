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FIFA World Cup 2026: England highest goalscorer Harry Kane’s last chance at glory

Harry Kane has come close to winning silverware on a few occasions in recent years. He is the reason why the Three Lions fans are backing their team. 

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 06:14 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Will it finally be the first silverware for Harry Kane with England at FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico?

Harry Kane is key to England's World Cup aspirations.(Getty Images via AFP)

There is a strong chance. It’s going to be his last World Cup for sure. He is 32 years old and has had injury issues in recent years.

It will be a shame if Kane walks off into the sunset without winning a major tournament, particularly the World Cup. Though he has been close twice. In the last two Euros, England reached the final but lost to Italy and Spain respectively.

Also Read: Can Manchester City star Erling Haaland write a new chapter in Norwegian football?

In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he won the Golden Boot with six goals in six matches; however, his team failed to proceed beyond the semis. They were stunned by Croatia. Four years ago, in 2022, they were knocked out by eventual runners-up France in the quarterfinals, with Kane missing a penalty.

Kane is their all-time highest goalscorer with 79 goals in 113 matches. And since, to all intents and purposes, it’s going to be his last World Cup, he can’t have greater motivation to unleash his best. It will be good for international football too. They have had the usual suspects as winners in the last few decades.

In a 2026 World Cup warm-up against New Zealand a couple of days ago, Kane scored in a 1-0 win. In March against Uruguay and Japan, he didn’t play as part of Thomas Tuchel's management of his workload in light of some injury issues, and England looked terrible. They drew with Uruguay and lost to Japan. Those two games underline how important Kane is to England’s World Cup aspirations.

Kane returns and England win!

After Kane’s return and goal against the Kiwis, Tuchel praised his captain unequivocally. "That's what he does. He is always there to score. In the end, it is the decisive goal. Like always, no secrets there. If you score, it helps you and gives you a bit more rhythm, a bit more confidence. It is a bit easier for the second group to start with a 1-0. Harry is in top shape, and I think anyway, when the pressure comes, and the tournament starts, that will bring the best out of our players," he said.

Former England striker Chris Sutton weighed in with some remarks of his own. "Harry Kane is so important that if he announced his international retirement this afternoon, everyone would instantly view England's World Cup chances in a different, more pessimistic light," he told BBC Sport.

 
england harry kane
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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