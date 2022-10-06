Home / Sports / Football / 'FIFA World Cup in Qatar will surely be the last of my career', confirms Lionel Messi

'FIFA World Cup in Qatar will surely be the last of my career', confirms Lionel Messi

football
Published on Oct 06, 2022 10:41 PM IST

Messi on Thursday confirmed that the Qatar edition of the World Cup, which will be held in November-December, will be his last in his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi of Argentina&nbsp;(Getty)
Lionel Messi of Argentina (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Amid the talks over his potential reunion with former club Barcelona, a decision for which will reportedly be taken after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has given a huge verdict on his future in national colours. Messi on Thursday confirmed that the Qatar edition of the World Cup, which will be held in November-December, will be his last in his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old has almost every award, Cups, trophies in his illustrious cabinet, barring one. And come November, Messi will be aiming to add that World Cup trophy to his resume which has long been missing in his showcase, in what will be his final opportunity at claiming the elusive title.

ALSO READ: 'Barca is Lionel Messi's home but...': Xavi breaks silence on Barcelona's transfer links with PSG superstar

Speaking to journalist Sebastián Vignolo, Messi said, “I don't know if we are the great candidates, but Argentina itself is always a candidate because of history, because of what it means. More now at the moment we arrived. But we are not the top favorites it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close." When further asked by the reporter whether this World Cup will be his last, Messi replied saying, "Yes, surely yes."

The closest Messi had come to having his hands on the World Cup trophy was eight years back, when Argentina had reached the final for the first time in 24 years. However, Mario Götze's winner in the extra time denied him and Argentina the glory. Argentina was stopped by eventual champions France in the round of 16 in the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

“I am counting down the days to the World Cup. There is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now and the nerves that we are already there, what is going to happen. It's the last one, how is it going to go. We do not see the time that comes and on the other there is the shit of wanting us to do well,” he added.

Argentina have been clubbed with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C of this impending World Cup. “We arrived at a good time, because of how everything happened. With a very armed group, very strong. Afterwards, in a World Cup, anything can happen. All the games are very difficult. That is why the World Cup is so difficult and special, the favorites are not always the ones who end up winning or doing the path that one expected”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
lionel messi fifa world cup argentina football team + 1 more
lionel messi fifa world cup argentina football team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out