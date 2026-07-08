FIFA World Cup quarterfinals bracket: Predicting all 4 winners, biggest battles and road to the final

The biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, featuring 48 teams, is now down to its final eight after a Round of 16 packed with extraordinary football, emotional farewells and no shortage of drama.

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals will get underway from Friday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The knockout stage delivered everything it had promised. Egypt became the tournament's flagbearers of belief, pushing defending champions Argentina to the brink before falling agonisingly short. The heavyweights largely survived, but not without scares. Hopes of a dream Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo showdown at the grandest stage disappeared after Portugal crashed out to Spain, bringing Ronaldo's World Cup career to an emotional end. Neymar, too, bid farewell to football's biggest stage.

The Round of 16 also saw all three host nations eliminated, while the Golden Boot race between Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane has become even more compelling.

Here's how the quarterfinal bracket shapes up:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} France vs Morocco — Gillette Stadium (Boston): Friday, July 10, 1:30 AM IST {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} France vs Morocco — Gillette Stadium (Boston): Friday, July 10, 1:30 AM IST {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Spain vs Belgium — SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles): Saturday, July 11, 12:30 AM IST

Norway vs England — Hard Rock Stadium (Miami): Sunday, July 12, 2:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland — Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City): Sunday, July 12, 6:30 AM IST

ALSO READ: 8 chances, 4 misses: Why World Cup's greatest goalscorer Lionel Messi should stop taking penalties for Argentina

Round of 16 verdict: Statements, scares and what lies ahead

Three teams emerged from the Round of 16 looking genuinely frightening.

Norway's historic 2-1 victory over five-time champions Brazil was the standout result of the round. It sent the Scandinavians into their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal after failing to even qualify for the tournament since 1998.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Morocco were nearly as impressive. Having already knocked out the Netherlands on penalties, they dismantled co-host Canada 3-0 to become the first African nation to reach consecutive World Cup quarterfinals.

Belgium, meanwhile, produced arguably the most complete performance of the round with a ruthless 4-1 demolition of the United States.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) shakes hand with Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) after the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain

Spain deserve mention as well. A frustrating draw against Cape Verde briefly shifted attention away from them, but the 2010 champions have quietly rediscovered their rhythm. Their composed victory over Portugal served as a timely reminder of why they entered the tournament among the favourites.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Argentina, on the other hand, remain the quarterfinalists with the biggest question marks. Lionel Scaloni's side trailed Egypt 2-0 before producing an astonishing comeback in the final 13 minutes. Messi's missed penalty, defensive lapses and reliance on late heroics are concerns that stronger opponents may exploit in the rounds ahead.

The standout performer

This might just be Erling Haaland's World Cup. His brace against Brazil wasn't just decisive, it was another reminder that he is currently the most devastating striker in international football. Seven goals in four World Cup matches. Sixty-two international goals in just 54 appearances. Those are extraordinary numbers.

England, however, have a superstar of their own. Jude Bellingham was magnificent in the dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico, scoring twice while also making a crucial goal-saving intervention in the first half. The Real Madrid midfielder continues to prove he thrives on football's biggest occasions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As for Lionel Messi, his Round of 16 performance almost felt like two different matches rolled into one. For long periods, he appeared weighed down by the missed first-half penalty as Egypt surged into a two-goal lead. Then everything changed. In the space of 13 remarkable minutes, Messi created one goal, scored another and inspired one of Argentina's greatest World Cup escapes.

Quarterfinal to watch

France versus Morocco stands out immediately.

This combination of pictures created on July 07, 2026 shows France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe reacting at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 16

It is a repeat of the unforgettable 2022 semifinal, with Morocco carrying the memory of that heartbreak and another opportunity to rewrite history. More importantly, it pits the tournament's most organised defensive side against arguably its most explosive attack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

France looked vulnerable against Paraguay's disciplined low block in the Round of 16, while Morocco continue to frustrate elite opponents through outstanding organisation and tactical discipline. It promises to be one of the finest tactical battles of the tournament.

A close second is Norway versus England.

Erling Haaland against Harry Kane is a dream duel between two of world football's deadliest forwards, while Jude Bellingham's midfield battle against the fearless Norwegians could ultimately decide the contest.

Are France still the team to beat?

Despite the scare against Paraguay, yes.

That match exposed areas France must improve, particularly against compact defensive blocks. But it also underlined the frightening quality they possess once space opens up.

With Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé leading the attack, France arguably still boast the tournament's most dangerous frontline. Morocco will test them differently, and a potential semifinal against Spain would present an even sterner examination, but Didier Deschamps' side remain the favourites to lift the trophy.

Predictions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

France vs Morocco: France

Spain vs Belgium: Spain

Norway vs England: England

Argentina vs Switzerland: Argentina

But if this World Cup has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. Egypt nearly eliminated Argentina. Norway stunned Brazil. Morocco continue to defy history. The margins have never been thinner, and another upset may only be 90 minutes away.