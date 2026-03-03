First in ISL: Bagan get closed-door match punishment for crowd misconduct

Kolkata: ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been asked to play behind closed doors against Odisha FC here on Friday for repeated spectator misconduct by the disciplinary committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This is the first time an ISL team has been punished for that. Mohun Bagan can file an appeal, AIFF has said.

An AIFF statement on Tuesday said the violations go back to the ISL final last April and has continued this term. After the final, Bengaluru FC complained “with supporting evidence” that fireworks had been launched “into the away section from the home stands…with one such projectile striking the Bengaluru FC owner,” the statement said.

The AIFF’s disciplinary committee, an independent body comprising retired Supreme Court and High Court judges, gave a suspended sentence for one year with Mohun Bagan being told that another infringement would lead to sanctions. The committee was then informed that against Kerala Blasters in the ISL12 opener on February 14 there were “multiple instances of pyrotechnics.”

Mohun Bagan were sent a notice on February 16 and had till February 21 to reply, the AIFF statement said. On February 28, the disciplinary committee considered Mohun Bagan’s “written and oral submissions” and decided on a “full stadium closure” for Friday’s match in accordance with ISL rules, the statement said.

“Mohun Bagan have sent an email to the AIFF Secretariat this morning requesting the stadium ban be lifted,” AIFF deputy secretary-general Satyanarayan Muthyalu said in the statement. The club’s appeal has to be sent to the AIFF’s appeals committee, he said.

“Fans are one of the key stakeholders of the game, and we appreciate their contribution. However, at the same time, the security and safety of everyone in the stadium is of paramount importance, and it is something that all parties need to ensure,” the statement quoted the official as saying.