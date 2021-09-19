Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81

UK-SOCCER-ENGLAND-GREAVES:Soccer-Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 03:59 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Jimmy Greaves at the Royal Mail Football Heroes Stamp Collection Launch - Wembley Stadium - May 8, 2013 Former footballer Jimmy Greaves during the launch Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur said on Sunday.

Greaves, who suffered a stroke six years ago, started his career with Chelsea and scored a then club record 124 league goals for the London club between 1957 and 1961.

He played for Tottenham from 1961-70, netting 266 goals in 379 appearances -- a record that still stands.

Greaves was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and scored 44 goals in 57 internationals.

 

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

